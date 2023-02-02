ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

RodeoHouston 2019: George Strait’s Grandson, Harvey, Steals The Show During “God & Country Music”

RodeoHouston 2023 kicks off on February 28th with Parker McCollum taking the stage, but let’s not forget about this heartfelt moment thanks to King George. Time to take it back to 2019 and a record-setting performance at NRG Stadium where George Strait capped off RodeoHouston in front of over 80,000 country music fans, but not without some help from a special guest.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Weighs in on Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Replacement, Reveals She Turned Down Seat

As The Voice fans brace themselves for Blake Shelton‘s departure, Reba McEntire reminded folks that she was nearly an OG member of the cast. It turns out producers approached the country music legend before Shelton. After McEntire rejected the offer for the show, the producers turned to Shelton and he remained with them for over a decade. With his departure, she may be more open to changing her mind.
Taste of Country

A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
American Songwriter

Top 10 Songs by Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline has one of the best voices in music. With a voice that travels through time, Cline made an indelible mark on music before her untimely passing in a plane crash in 1963 when she was 30. In her 15-year career, Cline recorded a catalog of songs that still resonate with audiences to this day. While hits like “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces” became mainstays on radio airwaves, there are plenty of deep cuts that are of equal quality. Below, explore 10 of Cline’s best songs.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Reveals True Feelings on ‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly

Carson Daly may be one of Blake Shelton’s closest friends, but that doesn’t mean he’s without his flaws, according to Shelton. “Carson’s a grumpy old man. He truly is the grumpiest man on the planet, and I’d say that if he were sitting right here next to me,” he told PEOPLE before admitting that Carson would “probably” say the same thing about him.
Taste of Country

Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
ARKANSAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More

One of country music’s biggest stars got a facelift this weekend (and no, I’m not talking about Dolly Parton). The Grand Ole Opry unveiled a new stage and redesigned set on Saturday night, showing off over $4 million in upgrades made to the legendary Opry house. The new stage marked the Opry’s first major set change in over 20 years, since the show’s 75th anniversary back in 2000. The newly-redesigned set includes an upgrade to the stage’s iconic barn, featuring […] The post Grand Ole Opry Unveils First Redesigned Stage In Over 20 Years With Performances From Jon Pardi, The Oak Ridge Boys & More first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
iheart.com

Watch Lauren Alaina's Stunning Acoustic Cover Of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Lauren Alaina posted her stunning rendition of Miley Cyrus’ latest smash-hit single on her social media channels on Monday (January 30). The “Road Less Traveled” artist danced as she delivered an acoustic cover of “Flowers,” which she sang while warming up backstage at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Teases New Song With Ashley McBryde, “Cowboy Boots”

Buckle up, folks. Dierks Bentley took to social media today to announce a new single coming out this Friday, after impressing a few weeks ago with “Same Ol’ Me”, the first single released after the announcement of his 10th career studio album Gravel And Gold.  As if we weren’t already excited enough from the sound of “Same Ol’ Me”, none other than Ashley McBryde will be joining Dierks on “Cowboy Boots,” which from the sample sounds like it might be a tear jerker. “They were made to count a band off. Two Step Across The Floor. ‘Cowboy Boots’ out this Friday with the one and only Ashley McBryde.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) Can’t wait.
Taste of Country

Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Rolling Stone

Dierks Bentley Puts Nashville’s Greatest Honky-Tonk on Display in ‘Cowboy Boots’ Video

Dierks Bentley might have his name on a three-story bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, but he can’t resist the pull of Robert’s Western World, Music City’s last legit honky-tonk. For the video for “Cowboy Boots,” a track off his upcoming album Gravel & Gold, the country singer and his duet partner Ashley McBryde take the stage at Robert’s — a celebrated haunt where Bentley has performed, drank, and even left behind his credit card. Originally opened in the early Nineties as “Robert’s Rhinestone Western Wear,” a boot and clothing shop, Robert’s transformed into a popular live-music venue, led by traditional...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy