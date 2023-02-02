ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

VCSU Softball goes 2-1 Saturday at Minot Dome

MINOT, N.D. – The Valley City State softball team opened its season Saturday with a 2-1 record at the Minot Dome Tournament. VCSU started with a 17-12 victory over NCAA Div. II school University of Mary in the season opener. The Vikings then fell to Carroll College 7-6 and defeated Dakota Wesleyan 12-9.
MINOT, ND
VCSU women defeat Waldorf on the road

FOREST CITY, IOWA – The Valley City State women's basketball team used a big third quarter to pull away from Waldorf University as the Vikings came away with a 75-57 road victory Friday night. The Vikings shot 50 percent from the field and scored eight free throws in the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Viking Softball opens 2023 season at Minot Dome

The Valley City State softball team is slated to open the 2023 season this weekend with four games at the Minot Dome Tournament under first-year head coach Matt Gable. VCSU plays three games on Saturday followed by one game on Sunday at the tournament hosted by Minot State University. VCSU's season opener will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. against the University of Mary. VCSU also plays Carroll College at 1 p.m. and Dakota Wesleyan at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
MINOT, ND
Diemert's career night helps VCSU down Viterbo at the buzzer

LA CROSSE, WIS. – Sophomore Ashlyn Diemert scored a career-best 23 points and hit a buzzer-beater jumpshot to help the Valley City State women's basketball team to a 79-78 road victory over Viterbo. Viterbo maintained control most of the fourth quarter and led by as much as five points...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest

FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
FARGO, ND

