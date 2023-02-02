The Valley City State softball team is slated to open the 2023 season this weekend with four games at the Minot Dome Tournament under first-year head coach Matt Gable. VCSU plays three games on Saturday followed by one game on Sunday at the tournament hosted by Minot State University. VCSU's season opener will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. against the University of Mary. VCSU also plays Carroll College at 1 p.m. and Dakota Wesleyan at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

MINOT, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO