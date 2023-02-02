Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings senior semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship Program
Jonathon Bergeaux, a senior at Jennings High School, has been named as semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Bergeaux is one of five semifinalists from Southwest Louisiana in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Other semifinalists are Zachary Broussard, of Barbe High School; Annaliese DeFelice of Sam Houston Jones High School; Ethan McGee of Oakdale High School and Eliana Kitchens of Roseanne High School.
KPLC TV
LaGrange High principal continues family legacy of education
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This Black History Month, we will be shining the spotlight on African Americans in our community who have made a positive impact on southwest Louisiana. Taking center stage is Dr. Corwin Robinson, principal at LaGrange High School in Lake Charles. Most days you can find...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles College Prep community wary of its future
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been a serious concern of students, parents and staff for many months now at Lake Charles College Prep, why is Charter Schools USA coming back on board as management, after failing the school the first time around?. And another recent change, the termination...
Young cancer patient gets birthday wish granted by community
In Kaplan, a 13-year-old cancer patient had his birthday wish granted by members of the community.
KPLC TV
LaGrange High holds town hall meeting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - LaGrange principal, Dr. Corwin Robinson, hosted a town hall meeting for parents to learn about his plan for the school’s future. He, alongside community members, faculty, and some audience activities, spoke about their ambitious hopes to change LaGrange for the better. Robinson is asking...
lompocsmokesignal.com
From Student to Staff Member
Hey Braves! This is our very first Alumni interview, who currently work at LHS. For our first one we have interviewed our very own Counselor and Head Cheer & Pom coach, Mrs. Kira Gonzales. If you didn’t know Mrs. Gonzales, she actually went to LHS! She graduated in 2003. She was involved in numerous sports, trying to find what she enjoyed the most.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles College Prep update
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Oak Park Middle students meet author of ‘Finding Gobi’. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
KPLC TV
Hundreds gather for Welsh Mardi Gras celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Hundreds came out to the Town of Welsh for their fourth annual Mardi Gras celebration. Over 30 floats and many people were in attendance. Horses trotted down the road while more than 30 floats showed off their Mardi Gras colors, just a small piece of the Mardi Gras tradition rooted in Louisiana culture.
Lake Charles American Press
Names in the News: People shaping the future of Lake Area business
QuickTake Health was one of the start-up companies chosen by LG Electronics’ North American Innovation Center (NOVA), for its “Mission for the Future,” a global search for companies with innovative concepts and transformative solutions that provide a positive impact on people and planet, to come explore collaboration opportunities with LG NOVA.
Organization raising money for New Iberia tornado victims
In New Iberia, efforts to clean up after December's tornado disaster are still underway.
evangelinetoday.com
St. Landry-Evangeline United Way to Allocate $10,590 to Evangeline Parish from Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program
Opelousas, La (February 1, 2023) – St. Landry-Evangeline United Way will oversee distribution of federal. funds made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Emergency. Food and Shelter funds for Phase 40 to Evangeline Parish will be $10,590. The funds are to be used by. eligible local...
Chick-fil-A to Honor Kevin With 25 Year Anniversary Celebration
Kevin Melancon (50), an employee of Chick-fil-A and a local treasure, will be honored for his 25 years of service to the restaurant and Acadiana.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to reinstate and introduce programs
Some programs operated or sponsored by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) are being restarted, along with new ones being introduced.
Lake Charles American Press
Bowling and bourré have kept 100-year-old Lena Larocca Mosca young
A visit with Lena Larocca Mosca and two of her five daughters is a reminder that Lake Charles was once home to a thriving Italian community. Mosca’s grandparents immigrated to New Orleans along with hundreds of thousands others and eventually made their way to Lake Charles, probably around the late 1880s. This was during a period of heavy recruitment in Sicily by the Louisiana Sugar Planters Association.
999ktdy.com
King Cake Bread Pudding Bake-Off Happening Sunday, February 5th
In recent weeks you may have seen several local bakeries on social media claim to have the best King Cake Bread Pudding. Now, they have all decided to come together for one day to find out who truly has the best King Cake Bread pudding in Acadiana. 12 local bakeries...
Lake Charles American Press
Lake Arthur receives grant for park improvement projects
Money is headed to Lake Arthur to help fund park improvements. The town received a $225,000 grant from the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program, funded with Community Development Block Grant-COVID from the CARES Act. The grant was initially submitted to the state last year by former mayor Sherry Crochet. Current Mayor...
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
Mardi Gras Diner et Danse kicks off in Scott
The good times rolled in this evening in Scott with the Mardi Gras Diner et Danse, the official kick off for Mardi Gras season.
theadvocate.com
Abbeville seafood processing company among LED's Lantern Award winners
An Abbeville seafood company was among the winners of the Louisiana Economic Development’s Lantern Awards. D&T Crawfish was the Acadiana region winner for the 44th annual event, to be held Wednesday at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The award recognizes Louisiana manufacturers that combine business success with exception community service.
Lake Charles American Press
Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves
Thelma “MawMaw” Jean Cuvillier Reeves, 87, passed away on Feb. 1, 2023, at her home in Topsy, La., surrounded by her family. She was born March 16, 1935, to Homer Cuvillier and Ida Duhon Cuvillier from Lake Arthur, La. Thelma was a loving woman of faith that loved...
