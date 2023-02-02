ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Buffalo Mass Mob Heads South of the Border

My first visit to Lackawanna after moving to Buffalo in 2009 was to parade with Mark Poloncarz when he was running for re-election as Erie County Comptroller. One of the things that struck me about Buffalo’s southern neighbor was how many people along the parade route seemed to know Poloncarz personally. And vice-versa.
News 4 Buffalo

40k Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you bought a Take 5 ticket in Buffalo for the Feb. 3 evening drawing, you may be a top-prize winner. The ticket, worth $40, 804.50, was sold at the Tops Market on Maple Road, the New York State Lottery announced Saturday. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of […]
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New Topgolf Location For Western New York?

The football season is over here in Western New York. Across the Empire State, the winter weather has been less than ideal for the things we love to do like skiing and snowmobiling. What is left to do? Sure we have great breweries and some fun bars and the Buffalo Sabres to enjoy. But it sure would be nice to have more options. Especially in the Southtowns.
2 On Your Side

Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
buffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: Save Kaisertown’s last backstreet bar near Houghton Park and The Woods

Have you ever dreamed about owning your own little slice of bar heaven? If so, “the last backstreet tavern” in Kaisertown is now available. The neighborhood tavern was once known as P&K’s. Now, there are Kaisertown advocates who are hoping that someone steps in and reopens an establishment. One of those people is Nathan Miloszewski, who reached out to us to see if we could spotlight the former watering hole. Miloszewski feels that there is a real opportunity at hand, for someone to open a tavern, a café, or a lunch spot, to service a neighborhood that is in a state of transition.
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for most of Western NY from 4am Friday to 10 AM Saturday. Winds could drive the temperature down to 20 below zero. This affects Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming Counties in the GLOW region. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder.
tourcounsel.com

Boulevard Mall | Shopping center in New York State

Boulevard Mall is a shopping center located north of the city of Buffalo at the western edge of the Town of Amherst in Erie County, New York, United States. The name derives from its location on Niagara Falls Boulevard (U.S. Route 62), which divides Amherst from the Town of Tonawanda. Boulevard Mall features a gross leasable area of 904,000 square feet (84,000 m²).
tourcounsel.com

Eastern Hills Mall | Shopping mall in New York State

Eastern Hills Mall is a shopping mall located 11 miles northeast of Buffalo, New York on the western border of the Town of Clarence in Erie County, New York, United States. It lies on Transit Road (New York State Route 78). The mall is north of the junction of NY-78 with NY-5, and Main Street.
2 On Your Side

Snow Squall Warnings expire across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Snow Squall Warning for portions of Western New York as an Arctic cold front moved through Thursday night. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and is in effect until 11:15 p.m. They were allowed to expire.
wnypapers.com

Maguire Family of Dealerships looks to become part of community

New car buyers are seeing signs of change on Grand Island. The franchises formerly owned by the Fuccillo Automotive Group are now part of the Maguire Family of Dealerships. Owner and President Phil Maguire said they're "super excited" to be here. "We're here to make an impact, have fun and...
