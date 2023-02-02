ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Douglass Theatre celebrates Black History Month with film series

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Douglass Theatre in Macon is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Starting this Friday, February 11, the theater will host a film series that celebrates the contributions and experiences of African Americans throughout history. Each film will be shown on the theater’s...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

GCSU’s graduate online nursing program named state’s best

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia nursing program is making headlines. The Graduate Nursing Program at Georgia College and State University has been named the state’s top graduate online nursing program by U.S. News and World Report. “They help us with clinical placement, which is not very...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Black History Month banners commemorate Perry’s African American community

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is celebrating Black History Month in a big way. Banners featuring the first African American doctor, dentist, city clerk and other prominent community members have been put up throughout downtown. “This year our theme for the Black History Month banner project...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Co. leads community clean-up effort

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Company is taking action to keep its community clean. On Wednesday, the company organized its second clean up around the plant as a way to not only keep the area clean but also encourage others to do the same. Volunteers from...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Tips to get organized and declutter your space in 2023

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your goal is to get more organized and declutter your space in 2023, Simply Ordered Solutions wants to help. Simply Ordered Solutions is a professional organizing and wellness firm based in Warner Robins. Founder and health coach Darra McClendon says her firm is committed to relieving stress for clients by helping them streamline and declutter by saving them time and resources.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

River Edge Behavioral Health offers job opportunities at hiring event

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a job market that’s been struggling since the pandemic, River Edge Behavioral Health is taking the initiative to provide employment opportunities to the community. More than 100 job seekers attended the company’s hiring event on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ

DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County knocks off Warner Robins in first round of boys basketball region tournament

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins High School boys basketball team defeated Jones County in both of their regular season meetings by a combined seven points. Still, when it mattered most, the Greyhounds took down the Demons in the first round of the region tournament 66-61. With the victory, the Greyhounds have earned their spot in the GHSA 5A state tournament, while the Demons’ season comes to an early end.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
41nbc.com

Macon-Bibb County invests nearly $2 million in public safety incentives

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is showing its appreciation for its public safety employees with a nearly $2 million investment in annual incentives. The payments, ranging from $2,500 to $5,500, will be given to more than 400 firefighters, law enforcement and other public safety employees with more than 10 years of experience with the county.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
JEFFERSONVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy