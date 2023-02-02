Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Houston County students develop entrepreneurial skills during mock marketplace
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a world where entrepreneurship and business savvy is becoming increasingly important, the Houston County School District is taking a hands-on approach to teaching their students. More than 1,300 third graders are participating in a mock marketplace event at the Cary W. Martin Center...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Regional Library sees boost in circulation and readership after waiving youth book late fees
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library’s initiative to waive late fees for youth books is having a positive impact on both circulation and reader engagement. The system saw a 157% increase in circulation of print materials and a 45% increase in readership last year. “Being...
41nbc.com
Douglass Theatre celebrates Black History Month with film series
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Douglass Theatre in Macon is celebrating Black History Month in a unique way. Starting this Friday, February 11, the theater will host a film series that celebrates the contributions and experiences of African Americans throughout history. Each film will be shown on the theater’s...
41nbc.com
GCSU’s graduate online nursing program named state’s best
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Middle Georgia nursing program is making headlines. The Graduate Nursing Program at Georgia College and State University has been named the state’s top graduate online nursing program by U.S. News and World Report. “They help us with clinical placement, which is not very...
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Regional Library invites you to join Black History Month reading challenge
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Library is putting a unique twist on celebrating Black History Month. The library has launched a reading challenge that is open to everyone throughout the month of February, with members able to sign up online. The challenge is aimed at educating...
41nbc.com
Black History Month banners commemorate Perry’s African American community
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is celebrating Black History Month in a big way. Banners featuring the first African American doctor, dentist, city clerk and other prominent community members have been put up throughout downtown. “This year our theme for the Black History Month banner project...
41nbc.com
Local high school senior publishes children’s book despite life-altering challenge
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local high school senior has achieved a remarkable feat despite facing a life-altering challenge. Saif Aslam, a student at Houston County High School, has been diagnosed with Ullrich Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his passion for writing.
41nbc.com
North Central Health District holds free testing for black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– February 7 is Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and the North Central Health Districts wants to make sure you get tested. The NCHD held a free HIV testing event Tuesday, at the Macon-Bibb County Health Department. The goal was to raise awareness about the disease and offering free testing.
41nbc.com
Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Co. leads community clean-up effort
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Company is taking action to keep its community clean. On Wednesday, the company organized its second clean up around the plant as a way to not only keep the area clean but also encourage others to do the same. Volunteers from...
41nbc.com
Tips to get organized and declutter your space in 2023
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If your goal is to get more organized and declutter your space in 2023, Simply Ordered Solutions wants to help. Simply Ordered Solutions is a professional organizing and wellness firm based in Warner Robins. Founder and health coach Darra McClendon says her firm is committed to relieving stress for clients by helping them streamline and declutter by saving them time and resources.
41nbc.com
Bike Walk Macon hosting ‘Night Cycling 101’ Thursday to promote safe biking
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon is hosting a Night Cycling 101 event on Thursday, February 9 for commuters looking to cycle safer in downtown Macon during the afternoon and night hours. The event will include a group ride and discussion of safety tips. Education and Engagement Manager...
41nbc.com
River Edge Behavioral Health offers job opportunities at hiring event
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In a job market that’s been struggling since the pandemic, River Edge Behavioral Health is taking the initiative to provide employment opportunities to the community. More than 100 job seekers attended the company’s hiring event on Wednesday. The goal of the event was to...
41nbc.com
Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ
DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
41nbc.com
Jones County knocks off Warner Robins in first round of boys basketball region tournament
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins High School boys basketball team defeated Jones County in both of their regular season meetings by a combined seven points. Still, when it mattered most, the Greyhounds took down the Demons in the first round of the region tournament 66-61. With the victory, the Greyhounds have earned their spot in the GHSA 5A state tournament, while the Demons’ season comes to an early end.
41nbc.com
Fatal traffic accident on Eisenhower Parkway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic collision that occurred Sunday February 5th just before 7:30 p.m. on Eisenhower Parkway between Log Cabin Drive and Bloomfield Road. It was reported that a 49-year-old Alexis Martiz Davidson, was riding a bicycle westbound in...
41nbc.com
Bert Brown steps aside as Brentwood’s football head coach after 23 years
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — For about 15 to 18 months, The Brentwood School’s football head coach, Bert Brown, had been debating about when it was time to step away from head coaching, and then on his way home from practice for the GIAA semifinals matchup, Brown knew the time had officially arrived.
41nbc.com
16-year-old hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 16-year-old boy is now out of the hospital after being shot in the hip Monday afternoon. That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says the teen walked into Houston Medical Center’s emergency room around 4 o’clock with a gunshot wound to the hip.
41nbc.com
Macon-Bibb County invests nearly $2 million in public safety incentives
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb County is showing its appreciation for its public safety employees with a nearly $2 million investment in annual incentives. The payments, ranging from $2,500 to $5,500, will be given to more than 400 firefighters, law enforcement and other public safety employees with more than 10 years of experience with the county.
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Missing Jeffersonville man found safe in Irwin County
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Jeffersonville Police need the public’s help finding a missing man. A post on the department’s Facebook page Monday night said 72-year-old Tommie Lee Stephens left his home around noon Monday driving a gray-colored 2013 Chrysler 300 (tag #PZY7385) and that he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
41nbc.com
Macon man sentenced to life plus more for fatal shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man who shot and killed a man in November of 2020 has been sentenced to life plus 5 years in prison. According to a social media post from Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, Jaqwaray Hollingshed pled Guilty to charges of Malice Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon on the eve of trial in connection to an incident that took place on November 22nd of 2020, at the River Bend Apartments in Macon.
