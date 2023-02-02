WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins High School boys basketball team defeated Jones County in both of their regular season meetings by a combined seven points. Still, when it mattered most, the Greyhounds took down the Demons in the first round of the region tournament 66-61. With the victory, the Greyhounds have earned their spot in the GHSA 5A state tournament, while the Demons’ season comes to an early end.

