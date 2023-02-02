Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomers
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Nikki Secondino: Arraignment for horrific, deadly attack on father and sister reveals new detailsLavinia ThompsonNew York City, NY
Unvaccinated Migrant Kids Allowed Entry into NYC SchoolsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Related
Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed
The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant has serious suitor waiting to pounce
The Nets just got done trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks but teams are still circling around their other star Kevin Durant in hopes of another trade. The Nets became the main character of the NBA trade deadline when Kyrie Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn. Then they got the deal done relatively quickly, shipping him off to the Mavericks on Sunday with an agreement that will benefit both sides.
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 players Suns can trade for after missing Kyrie Irving
While the Suns had all the assets to make a good offer for Kyrie Irving, his trade to Dallas frees them to pursue a better fit. With new ownership in town and a core that has been contending in the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have made it clear that they’re buyers in the trade market despite a relatively middling record. An example of the Suns’ ambition could be seen very recently when they became one of the four teams reportedly involved in the ongoing Kyrie Irving sweepstakes before the Mavericks eventually got the All-Star guard.
NBA Trade Grades: Mavericks land Kyrie Irving as Luka Doncic’s sidekick
The Brooklyn Nets found a taker for disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving in the Dallas Mavericks. So, who won the trade?. Let’s just say that Kyrie Irving’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has been far from uneventful. Irving missed numerous games throughout his time with the team due to injury and refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, there was the drama off the court, such as his sharing of an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and refusing to apologize multiple times, which earned him a suspension from the team. After all of that, the two sides agreed to a split due to Irving’s demands for a max, fully guaranteed contract, something the Nets did not want to do.
Ja Morant’s ‘associates’ threaten Pacers with violence: Everything to know [UPDATED]
Ja Morant is in more hot water after the NBA investigated an incident in which his associates allegedly threatened Pacers staff and players after a game. The beef between Ja Morant and his entourage and the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29 wasn’t confined to the Grizzlies‘ court in Memphis apparently.
Mavericks starting lineup after Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got the Kyrie Irving trade done with the Nets. Now, what will the Mavericks lineup look like with their newest addition?. Though there were multiple interested parties, the Dallas Mavericks were the winners of the latest trade deadline sweepstakes, working out a Kyrie Irving trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA rumors: Here’s how the Lakers blew their chance at Kyrie Irving
The Los Angeles Lakers seemed like frontrunners for a Kyrie Irving trade but, now that he’s been dealt to Dallas, here’s why that trade didn’t happen. Kyrie Irving has been traded from the Brooklyn Nets. But despite what the conventional though was after he requested that the team trade him ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, he won’t be on the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, Irving is headed to the Dallas Mavericks to be the 1B option alongside Luka Doncic.
Dallas Mavericks NBA championship odds sky rocket following Kyrie Irving trade
The NBA trade deadline picked up steam on Sunday afternoon. The Dallas Mavericks made waves around the NBA landscape by trading for disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade from the team on Friday afternoon after failing to secure a max contract extension. The Mavericks add...
Even Brian Cashman thinks Yankees fans are spoiled
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman thinks fans are wrong for thinking the 2022 season was a failure. The New York Yankees fanbase last experienced a World Series trip back in 2009, where the team defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. They have never made it back to the Fall Classic since then, as seasons of promise fell short of expectations. In fact, the Phillies made it back to the World Series before the Yankees did. Of course, the Yankees clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League last season, and made it to the Championship Series. But, they were swept by their hated rivals in the Houston Astros, who celebrated their AL pennant inside Yankee Stadium.
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks sends NBA Twitter into frenzy: Funniest memes and tweets
The Kyrie Irving trade came quickly on Sunday when the Mavericks pulled off the trade with the Nets and NBA Twitter went off after the news. Just a few days after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the team found a deal for the mercurial guard. On...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0