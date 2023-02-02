The Brooklyn Nets found a taker for disgruntled guard Kyrie Irving in the Dallas Mavericks. So, who won the trade?. Let’s just say that Kyrie Irving’s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has been far from uneventful. Irving missed numerous games throughout his time with the team due to injury and refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, there was the drama off the court, such as his sharing of an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and refusing to apologize multiple times, which earned him a suspension from the team. After all of that, the two sides agreed to a split due to Irving’s demands for a max, fully guaranteed contract, something the Nets did not want to do.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO