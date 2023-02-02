ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Being outside can be great for any pets physical and mental health but what about when freezing temperatures occur?. Elmira has seen icy, snowed roads, and low temperatures in the single digits. The wind chill factor also comes into play. Weather.com explains wind chill is how cold the air feels on our skin when the wind is factored in. Bitterly cold wind chills increase your risk of developing frostbite and hypothermia. Although our furry friends come with fur, wind chill affects them the same as anyone else.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO