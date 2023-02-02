Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation
Joey Tomasso receives state Player of the Year award
Abrams pours in 38, Express win at Binghamton
Rockers defeat Mammoth in shootout for series sweep
Cornell wrestling wins 42nd Ivy League title
Most expensive rental homes in Chemung County according to Airbnb
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Airbnb has been a popular tool for both property owners and travel lovers for years by allowing anyone to rent out and enjoy beautiful homes across the country. Depending on location and the size of the rental, prices can range from less than $100...
Cold and windy today with below zero wind chills
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Cold and windy today with below zero wind chills. How long does it last? Details below:. An arctic cold front moved through overnight and now cold air is filtering in this morning with a windy northwest wind. This northwest wind is also resulting in lake-effect snow showers. Temperatures will drop throughout the day and winds increase. This sets the stage for dangerously low wind chills today into tonight and also tomorrow. We have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until tomorrow afternoon.
Southern Tier Food Bank CEO accepts new role
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of Southern Tier is saying goodbye to one of its leaders who has been with the organization for more than 20 years. Natasha Thompson is the President and CEO of the Food Bank, and on March 17th she will be stepping down. Natasha has had a pivotal role in fighting hunger in the Southern Tier. The Food Bank announced Thompson will be moving to WSKG in Binghamton as its new CEO.
Winter Pet Safety
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Being outside can be great for any pets physical and mental health but what about when freezing temperatures occur?. Elmira has seen icy, snowed roads, and low temperatures in the single digits. The wind chill factor also comes into play. Weather.com explains wind chill is how cold the air feels on our skin when the wind is factored in. Bitterly cold wind chills increase your risk of developing frostbite and hypothermia. Although our furry friends come with fur, wind chill affects them the same as anyone else.
Mild weather on Sunday with above-average temperatures
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Mild weather today with temperatures reaching above average. When is the next time we will see some precipitation? More details below:. A mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon with breezy conditions. Wind speeds up to 15 mph from the southwest are possible. Warmer air rushes in behind a warm front, leading to high temperatures in the mid 40’s.
