Baylor Stuns No. 12 Iowa State 76-70

Ames, Iowa-- In the waning seconds bodies were hitting the floor hard, Iowa State missed at least four layups and Sarah Andrews was able to salt the game away at the free throw line as Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) upset No. 12 Iowa State (15-6, 7-4) 76-70. The win moves the Bears closer to Texas in the Big 12 title race.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Kansas vs. Texas: Preview and how to watch

Kansas will look to bounce back from its 68-53 loss to Iowa State on Saturday on Monday night when Texas comes to town for a Big Monday showdown. Texas will be making a short trip to Lawrence, too, as the Longhorns beat the K-State Wildcats in Manhattan on Saturday. The Longhorns have given the Jayhawks some fits over the last two seasons and have won three of the last four meetings. Before that stretch, KU had won 13 of 14 games against Texas. KU is 12-2 against Texas inside of Allen Fieldhouse since 2005.
Notre Dame football: 3 potential offensive coordinator candidates to replace Tommy Rees

Tommy Rees has moved on. The Notre Dame football offensive coordinator decided to join Nick Saban at Alabama, leaving his alma mater for a perennial powerhouse. The Irish will now be forced to find a new offensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman’s hiring chops will be tested yet again. This will be a big hire for the second-year head coach as this could either make or break his program for years to come.
Iowa State rolls over #8 Kansas at Hilton, 68-53

AMES- Iowa State returned home to Hilton Coliseum on Saturday, as the 13th-ranked Cyclones played host to the eighth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, as ISU looked to get back on the winning track within conference play. Though the Cyclones had the boost of Jaz Kunc back and available, ISU ran with the...
TCU Basketball Preview + Prediction: vs. Oklahoma State

Xavier Cork, JaKobe Coles, Damion Baugh, Shahada Wells, Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball, TCU Football, Oklahoma. Tuesday night’s victory over Oklahoma was just what the Frogs needed. It was a controlling, dominant 79-52 win, and the Frogs never batted an eye. Even without star PG Mike Miles Jr., TCU completely...
Everything Mike Boynton said after Oklahoma State's 79-73 win over No. 15 TCU

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State let a 19-point second-half lead slip away before holding on to defeat No. 15 TCU, 79-73, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday. The Cowboys (14-9, 5-5 Big 12) scored 16 of the final 24 points in the game to hang on late. The Horned Frogs (17-6, 6-4 Big 12) were down their top two players in Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin Jr., while Oklahoma State starting guard Avery Anderson III was also out due to injury.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Hoops Walk & Talk: Turnovers continue to plague Kansas State in home loss to Texas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State lost its third-straight Big 12 game on Saturday, falling 69-66 to Texas. K-State is now 18-5 on the season and 6-4 in the Big 12 after turning the ball over 19 times in the game and giving up 44 points to the Longhorns in the second half. The Wildcats will try to rediscover their winning ways on Tuesday night when TCU visits Bramlage Coliseum.
Indiana basketball fans get blasted for court-storming after upsetting Purdue

Viewers weren’t pleased about the Indiana Hoosiers basketball fanbase storming the court after beating the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers. The Purdue Boilermakers have only lost one game this season, and that was to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights back on Jan. 2. Since then, they had gone on a nine-game winning streak. On Saturday, that streak officially reached its end, losing to one of their Big Ten rivals.
