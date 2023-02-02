Kansas will look to bounce back from its 68-53 loss to Iowa State on Saturday on Monday night when Texas comes to town for a Big Monday showdown. Texas will be making a short trip to Lawrence, too, as the Longhorns beat the K-State Wildcats in Manhattan on Saturday. The Longhorns have given the Jayhawks some fits over the last two seasons and have won three of the last four meetings. Before that stretch, KU had won 13 of 14 games against Texas. KU is 12-2 against Texas inside of Allen Fieldhouse since 2005.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO