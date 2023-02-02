Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
NFL Superstar Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
OSU alumni club to host musical director Hoch Feb. 7
The Ohio State Alumni Club of Greater Cleveland will host Christopher Hoch when he presents the history of The Ohio State University’s nickname, “the best damn band in the land,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Windows on the River at 2000 Sycamore St. in Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Addicott estate gives $1 million gift to The Cleveland Orchestra
The Cleveland Orchestra has received a $1 million gift from the estate of the late Gay Cull Addicott, a Cleveland Orchestra trustee, to establish the Gay Cull Addicott and Robert R. Cull Fund, according to a news release. “Gay’s civic pride was anchored by The Cleveland Orchestra, which she believed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers all in when it comes to nepotism
A law office is like any other business; nepotism is sometimes frowned upon, or even banned. Somewhere else, the practice is cherished. According to Reference for Business, anti-nepotism rules at corporations debuted in the 1950s. Despite legal challenges over the years, these rules are not illegal, though often criticized. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chabad Women to host Musical Tu B’Shvat Feb. 6
South Euclid’s Chabad Women will host “Musical Tu B’Shvat: A Women’s Tu B’Shvat Hakhel Celebration 5783” at 7:30 p.m Feb. 6 at Waxman Chabad Center at 2479 S. Green Road in Beachwood. Fruit, soup, dips, dessert and salad bar will be provided. Tickets are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Melt Bar & Grilled to close Canton, southern Ohio locations
Melt Bar & Grilled owner Matt Fish announced Jan. 31 that two of its locations held its last day of operations Jan. 30. The locations at Belden Village Mall in Canton and Fairfield Commons Mall in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek closed as the restaurant group looks to shrink its footprint, Fish said in a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Katz, Charlotte
Charlotte “Ida” Katz (nee Silverstein), 91, of Beachwood, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Charlotte was born Oct. 20, 1931 in Cleveland. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Katz; devoted mother of Gail (Harley) Cohen of Orange, Howard Katz of Wadsworth, Brenda Kramer (Larry Sklar, deceased) of Las Vegas and Lisa (David) Gelman of Beachwood; loving grandmother of Jason Cohen (Lana Khadam), Dana Cohen, Brad Katz and Lauren Katz, Jamie (Juan) Alvarez and Steven Sklar, Amy Gelman and Mallory Gelman; cherished great-grandmother of Sydney Katz, Abigail Sklar, Ian Hoban and Asher Alvarez; dear sister of Roslyn (Tully, deceased) Lapidus (deceased), Rebecca (Larry) Fishbach (deceased) and Sol Harold (Lois, deceased) Silverstein (deceased).
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Popivker banned from CSU campus, pending appeal
Cleveland State University banned Rabbi Alexander Popivker from campus for at least two years, the university ruled Feb. 1 – a decision he plans to appeal. CSU designated Popivker, a Cleveland Heights resident, with indefinite persona non grata status with an option to appeal, following a hearing. He was arrested on campus Jan. 25, his third visit there in a month, for violating a student’s temporary protection order against him.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schultz, Ethel
Ethel S. Schultz (nee Sandson), age 91, died on Feb. 1, 2023. She was the wife of Elliott J. Schultz (deceased); mother of Abby Schultz (Ken Brown) of Hillsdale, N.Y., Martin (Juli) Schultz of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandmother of Adam and Sophia Brown and Aaron, Joshua and Emma Schultz; sister to Jeanne Applbaum (deceased), John Sandson (deceased) and Michael Sandson (deceased).
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe Beachwood now open in former Blu, Moxie space
Heck’s Cafe, at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood, was slated to open Feb. 2. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Crumb & Spigot planning to open new location
Chagrin Falls’ Crumb & Spigot is proposing a new location at 15322 Detroit Ave. The Lakewood City planning commission was slated to hear plans for the 3,500-square-foot restaurant Feb. 2. Crumb & Spigot is working with Cleveland-based Onyx Creative to design the 64-seat restaurant, which would also feature 20 outdoor seats.
Cleveland Jewish News
Shafran Foundation gives $3M to Cleveland Museum of Natural History
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History received a $3 million gift from the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Foundation to support renovations and technological upgrades to its planetarium. The Shafrans were instrumental in the founding of the Nathan and Fannye Shafran Planetarium, which has allowed museum visitors to virtually explore the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Yiddish Vinkl for February 3
• “Besser zikh tsu vintshen aider yenem tsu shelten/Better to pray for yourself than to curse another.” (bit.ly/3HDXNX1) • (Yiddish curse) “Tsum dayne levaie, zol man vintshen dayne almona mit a mazel-tov/In your funeral, may people wish your widow a mazel tov.” (bit.ly/3jk0xPU) • “Vintshen mir...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo returns to I-X Center March 24-26
The Cleveland Home + Remodeling Expo will return to the I-X Center in Cleveland from March 24-26. Over 300 vendors are expected to participate, according to the event’s website. There are more than 225 vendors signed up, Rosanna Hrabnicky, show manager, told the Cleveland Jewish News. The exhibitors present...
Cleveland Jewish News
Keyes, Marleen
Marleen J. Keyes, dearly beloved wife of Robert Keyes, passed away Feb. 4, 2023. Devoted mother of Scott Siegel (Darlene) and Susan Siegel (Lenny Beck); cherished grandmother of Michael Siegel and Shana (Josh) Kesner; loving great grandmother of Lio Kesner; loving daughter of the late Gilmore and Edith Schwartz; special friend of Helen McCall; dearest sister of Gayle S. Bernstein (deceased); dear aunt of Wendy Friedman (James) and Cheryl Halpern (Andy); and loving companion of Jake, the Cocker Spaniel.
Cleveland Jewish News
Krispy Kreme Mayfield Heights location nears opening
Krispy Kreme at 6261 Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights is preparing to open in a few weeks. The store’s Google listing indicates a Feb. 28 opening date. The space was formerly home to DiTo’s Bar & Grill and Gaetano’s Italian Restaurant. Gaetano’s relocated to 2747 SOM Center Road.
Cleveland Jewish News
S & S Dinette Store closing its doors after 54 years
For almost 54 years, S & S Dinette Center in Cleveland Heights has served the community with a personal touch as it filled the need for a specialty dinette store. Now, the family-owned business is offering sales on its already discounted inventory as it prepares to shut its doors. Sidney...
Cleveland Jewish News
Orthodox activist Heshy Tischler makes peace with the Jewish reporter who was caught in his riot
(New York Jewish Week) — Not quite two years ago, the Orthodox provocateur Heshy Tischler pled guilty to riling up rioters against the Jewish journalist Jacob Kornbluh during protests against pandemic restrictions in Brooklyn. On Wednesday night, the duo were locked in a more genial altercation — on Tishler’s radio show, where Kornbluh was a guest.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lurie makes his point(s) in leading Bison basketball team
Led by fourth-year head coach David Krasnow, the Beachwood boys’ varsity basketball team is enjoying a strong season as it looks toward the postseason tournament. The Bison boast an experienced team that reeled off seven consecutive wins. The starting lineup features seniors: 6-foot guard Josh Jones, 5-foot-10 guard Michael Kesselman, 5-foot-10 guard Nate Lurie, and 6 foot guard Max Page and 6-foot-4 forward Noah Page, who are twin brothers.
Cleveland Jewish News
Window treatments can put money in your pocket
Window treatments can be pleasing to both the eye and the wallet. Not only can they spruce up a house, but they can also help homeowners save money through their energy efficiency benefits. Sharon Agin, president and owner of Earl R Agin & Associates in Beachwood, and John Marcus, owner...
