Read full article on original website
Related
nbcboston.com
Snow to Fall in Some Areas of New England Thursday
We made it to the pick of the week for many, highs are in the 50s, we’re enjoying sunny skies and a breezy west wind that gusts from 20 to 30 miles per hour. Skies will remain mostly clear. The wind will slow down overnight before marching clouds make their way in before dawn Thursday.
nbcboston.com
Legendary NY Pizzeria Expanding to Massachusetts
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a legendary New York City pizzeria is making plans to expand to the local area. According to an article from The Boston Globe, Joe's Pizza is looking to open in the space where &Pizza had been in Cambridge's Harvard Square--and where Milk Bar currently resides, but only until February 19 when it closes. Joe's, whose original location is in Greenwich Village, is known for its classic NYC-style slices of thin-crust pizza; three other locations of the pizzeria can be found in Manhattan along with one in Brooklyn and one in Ann Arbor, MI.
nbcboston.com
Frozen Shark Found on Cape Cod Beach Raises Questions
How cold was it last weekend? So cold the sharks froze. OK, so it's not quite that simple. But the images of a frozen shark that washed up on... wait for it... Cold Storage Beach in Dennis on Saturday as temperatures dipped below zero were the perfect embodiment of how cold most of New England was feeling at the time.
nbcboston.com
State Clears Way For Everett Casino Expansion
State gaming regulators decided Wednesday to interpret the 2013 casino referendum in Everett to have authorized gaming on not just the current site of Encore Boston Harbor but also at least one other swath of land across the street, clearing the way for the resort-style casino's expansion to move ahead.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Bill Would Reimburse Subscribers to Local Newspapers With Tax Credit
A bill being considered by Massachusetts lawmakers would provide a tax credit to reimburse the cost of local newspaper subscriptions. If passed, the proposed law would reimburse any Massachusetts resident up to $250 a year. Qualifying newspapers would have to publish original local content about stories in their area, and at least one person in the newsroom would have to live in the area being covered.
nbcboston.com
Distracted by Facebook, Driver Crashes Through Fence Onto Green Line Tracks
A driver distracted by Facebook crashed through a fence and onto Green Line tracks in Brookline, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning, police said. Their Jeep ended up with damage to its front and side after the 4 a.m. crash on Beacon Street at Strathmore Road near the Cleveland Circle stop, according to images shared by the MBTA Transit Police Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
A Drug Meant to Sedate Large Animals Is Being Used on the Streets – And It's Causing Abscesses, Ulcers and More
[[Editor's note: The name "Fred" is a pseudonym NBC10 Boston is using to protect the interview subject's identity.]]. As Fred lifted his pants leg he winced in pain. His jeans, damp from the freshly fallen snow, stuck to the open scab that stretched from his knee to his ankle, peeling away bits of skin as he revealed his wound.
nbcboston.com
GE to Move Boston Office to This Downtown Tower
General Electric Co. will move its headquarters office to Boston’s One Financial Center, leaving behind the Fort Point building that former CEO Jeff Immelt had chosen to be its home following the company’s move from Connecticut. GE will take just under 30,000 feet on the 37th floor of...
nbcboston.com
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
nbcboston.com
Sports Betting Compliance Called Into Question After One Week
Legal sports betting has been live in Massachusetts for one week and the Mass. Gaming Commission is apparently already investigating whether two of the three sportsbooks in the state have violated its rules around what events can and cannot be wagered on. The agenda for the Gaming Commission's meeting Thursday...
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Teachers Rally in Support of Colleague Ridiculed Online by School Committee Member
Teachers in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, rallied for their colleague at a school committee meeting Wednesday. Tewksbury High School teacher Peter Molloy says he was publicly ridiculed on social media by committee members after looking out for a student on the hockey team. In December, Molloy wrote to the schools administration about...
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Unveils Boston's Reparations Task Force
The city of Boston has unveiled its reparations task force, a group of individuals tasked with studying and reporting back on the role Boston had in the slave trade, its continuing impact on the community, and to assess what can be done to acknowledge the past and foster reconciliation for the future.
nbcboston.com
Boy Mourned After Death in Cape Cod Fire That Displaced Other Residents
The Cape Cod community is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old boy and stepping up to help more than a dozen others who are now displaced following a house fire over the weekend. The fire happened on Route 6A in Orleans, Massachusetts, according to firefighters. "The first arriving crews were...
nbcboston.com
No Injuries Reported in Overnight Fire in Natick
No injuries were reported in a fire overnight at a home in Natick, Massachusetts. Natick fire said they received a call at 12:43 a.m. for a reported fire on Pond Street. When they arrived, they found that a single-family home was on fire. No one was injured in the fire,...
nbcboston.com
Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston, Causing Major Traffic Delays
A truck got "Storrowed" in Boston shortly after noon on Monday, causing major traffic delays in the area. The truck got stuck under the bridge on Storrow Drive east at Clarendon Street. Photos from the scene showed a major traffic backup behind the crash. No further details were immediately available.
nbcboston.com
Meet Boston: Get in on the Live Music Scene at Roadrunner
Boston brings the heat when it comes to live music!. "The Bowery Presents - The Roadrunner Boston" is one of the hottest new venues in town with a convenient location in Brighton. It's standing room only and general admission, meaning everyone is up on their feet ready to dance and...
nbcboston.com
WATCH: MBTA Giving Update on Alewife Station Closure After Weekend Accident
Shuttle buses are replacing train service between the Alewife and Davis Square MBTA stations on Monday for the Red Line, after a car crashed on the top floor of the Alewife parking garage, causing a concrete barrier and debris to fall below over the weekend. Alewife Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts,...
nbcboston.com
Missing Man Found Safe After Search of Icy Pond in Arlington, Mass.
A missing man who was the subject of a search at Spy Pond in Arlington, Massachusetts, has been found, local police said. Police and firefighters had been seen at Arlington's Spy Pond on Monday morning. Arlington police and fire were investigating after someone left their personal belongings -- including phone,...
nbcboston.com
NH Man Who Lost Daughter to Fentanyl Overdose Recognized at State of the Union
A New Hampshire man who lost his daughter to a drug overdose was invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, has been on a mission to create safe communities for those in addiction recovery since his daughter, Courtney, died from a fentanyl overdose at just 20 years old.
nbcboston.com
No Injuries After 160 Patients Evacuated During Fire at Brockton Hospital
Firefighters battled a fire at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Tuesday morning that led to the evacuation of over 100 patients. Hospital officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon that no one was hurt during the evacuations. Families looking for information on their loved ones can call 617-370-5971 to find out where they have been moved.
Comments / 0