Grundy County Herald
Operation Christmas Child
Samaritan’s Purse ends another successful season of Operation Christmas Child. “I’d like to thank Tracy City-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season,” said Casey Goodwin, Media Relations Specialist for Samaritan's Purse. “While the shoebox numbers for [Grundy] are still being processed, we do have a few statistics regarding the Scenic City TN Area Team, which is comprised of Grundy, Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie and Bledsoe County.”
Great in Grundy
Coalmont Elementary School held its annual spelling bee on Jan. 25. All 4th-8th grade classes participated. Spelling bee winners: first place Henry Nunley, second place Lilyana Nunley, third place Dylan Hare, fourth place Mason Meeks, and fifth place Logan Campbell. Coalmont Elementary School celebrated its 8th grade basketball players and...
Aubrey Rogers named Miss Lynchburg
The Moore County High School Class of 2023 hosted the annual Miss Lynchburg Pageant on Saturday, January 28th to raise money for Project Graduation. Beginning at noon, the seven categories span all youth ages, from Baby Miss to the Miss Lynchburg category. Miss Lynchburg 2022 Allie Byrom was the event’s emcee and seniors Robbie Argraves, Will Baker, Blake Bradford, Landon Brann, Cade Hipps, Mason Johnston, and Laten Logan served as the ‘Most Excellent Escorts’.
Local school districts, law enforcement agencies getting involved in Handle With Care program
Later this month, Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma City Schools will begin its new partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tullahoma Police and Manchester Police departments in the Handle With Care program. “I am very excited to work with so many great community partners...
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam Co. deputy
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A known homeless man is wanted after assaulting a deputy in Putnam County on Thursday. Deputies with Putnam County Sheriff’s Office came in contact with Joshua George on Jackson Street late Thursday night, according to a release. Police said they discovered George had an active...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
Arrest Report
The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has released the following arrest report for the week of Jan. 26-28, 2023. All arrestees are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Roll Tide, ENDS - School Closure, PACT
This month is National Heart Health Awareness Month. However, today belongs to the children. Why? It is because February 3rd, 2023, is Give Kids a Smile Day and has been observed on the first Friday in February, since its inception in 2003. We cannot think of a better way to put a smile on a child’s face other than canceling school.
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Alabama mother murdered weeks before body found
Her husband murdered their 2 sons shortly after her body was found. Jennifer Lepore's body was found in her Hazel Green home Jan. 18. Her two sons were killed by their father in a murder-suicide in Tennessee.
Two boating fatalities get year off to grim start
Tennessee is coming off one of the deadliest years on record for boaters, and the new year got off to a grim start with two fatalities in the first six days. The first incident occurred on the Barren Fork River in Warren County just after the start of the new year. No details were made available.
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
