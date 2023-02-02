Read full article on original website
Related
warrenrecord.com
School supplies donated
Members of the Warren County Retired School Personnel collect school supplies annually to donate to a local school. A donation was made to Mariam Boyd Elementary School on Thursday, Jan. 19. For information about joining WCRSP, send contact information to warrenconcrsp@gmail.com.
warrenrecord.com
Breakfast Ministry meets
The Women’s Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, Jan. 26. The event included food, fun and discussion about the ministry’s upcoming trips. The group celebrated the January birthdays of Arvella Scott and the Rev. Cheryl Stith by singing the birthday song and enjoying cake and cupcakes. Pictured, from the left are, seated: Alice Harrison, Patricia Russell, the Rev. Dora Dorsey and Elder Sophia Jefferson; standing: the Rev. Cheryl Stith, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Pastor Maggie Stinnett, Catherine Andrews, Paulette Durham, Barbara Harris, Minister Mary Wilson, Brenda Waiters, Vivian Joseph, Cora Fogg, Ruby Downey, Gert Downey, Arvella Scott, Minister Theresa Washington and Dr. Angela Powell.
warrenrecord.com
Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team donates to cancer care fund
The Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team provides support to cancer patients in several counties in North Carolina and Virginia surrounding Lake Gaston, including those who receive services from VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s Hendrick Cancer and Rehab Center in South Hill, Va. Several times a year, the...
Comments / 0