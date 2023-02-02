Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Not Being There For The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
The main event of the Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. A subsequent betrayal took place, but Jey Uso wanted no part in it. In fact, he was absent from Smackdown this week and now it seems he has reacted to his absence.
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
WWE SmackDown Preview Finds Roman Reigns on the Warpath Tonight
It's our preview for tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX, where we will hear from Roman Reigns after the demise of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble. The stunning ending of last Saturday's Royal Rumble saw Roman Reigns victorious over challenger Kevin Owens, thus continuing his historic run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. But it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows for the Tribal Chief, as during his post-match destruction of Owens, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn found his soul and turned on Reigns, walloping him with a steel chair. Further complicating things for The Bloodline was Jey Uso seemingly taking Zayn's side and turning his back on his family. With The Bloodline entirely in disarray, how will Reigns respond on tonight's SmackDown?
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 39 Plans Revealed
News has emerged of ‘locked in’ plans for a Ronda Rousey match at WWE WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and April 2 2023. In the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer reports:. “For WrestleMania, the locked in matches at this point are Reigns...
Dominik Mysterio Comments On Possible AAA Match
While Dominik Mysterio's wrestling career has so far consisted of wrestling in WWE only, he has a rich wrestling lineage in lucha libre, with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Rey Misterio Sr., having once both been stars in Mexico. So it wouldn't be a shock if the prison-hardened Judgment Day member grows interested in exploring his lucha roots one day, perhaps even for a certain lucha libre powerhouse. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Mysterio confirmed that he would be open to a potential appearance one day for Lucha Libre AAA. No word on if he'd have similar interest in working for AAA's rival CMLL.
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Chooses WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a legendary career in pro wrestling, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 without ever holding a single title in the company. Duggan also competed in promotions such as WCW and Mid-South Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before becoming a national star. Over the years, Duggan has shared the ring with greats like Shawn Michaels, William Regal, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and countless more. During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, Duggan revealed which opponent he counts as his favorite to enter the ring against.
Samu Anoa'i Acknowledges Roman Reigns As 'Tribal Chief' And Explains Absence From WWE Raw XXX
Samu Anoa'i acknowledges The Tribal Chief and explains his absence from WWE Raw XXX. Samu of The Headshrinkers was scheduled to be at WWE Raw XXX along with Rikishi and The Wild Samoans, Afa & Sika. Originally scheduled to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Roman Reigns, The Bloodline ended up...
Bray Wyatt Blasted For Ruining Pro Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans, thanks to his intense rivalry with LA Knight. Known for his unpredictable nature, Bray Wyatt consistently keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent unveiling of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble only added to the excitement. That being said, it seems Wyatt was blasted for ruining pro wrestling.
WWE SmackDown Results (2/3/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE SmackDown Results (1/27/23) is. Kayla Braxton is in the parking lot as The Bloodline arrives. As she tries to get a word with Reigns, he ignores her. Paul Heyman tells Braxton they can’t confirm or deny Jey Usos’ place in the Bloodline at this time.
WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day
New "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at "NXT" Vengeance Day. Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new champions. This is the first time that Henley and James have captured gold while in "NXT." James and Henley ended up winning after Henley rolled up Carter and when the referee wasn't looking, James held Carter's feet so she couldn't kick out.
Impact News: Mickie James & Bully Ray Get Physical On Impact Wrestling, Matt Cardona Releases Joe Hendry Diss Track
– Mickie James and Bully Ray got physical with each other in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Bully Ray came out to the ring to rant about his loss to Josh Alexander, and James came out to interrupt him after he did the same to her celebration last week. Bully called Mickie “The Tramp” as a play on the champ and James slapped Ray, which led to Ray slamming her before going for a piledriver. Tommy Dreamer came out to make the save:James will be a tag team.
Dominik Mysterio Did Not Portray His WWE Character As NWO Wolfpac Konnan Intentionally
Dominik Mysterio is emerging to become a man of his own identity and not a mere offspring of his father, Rey Mysterio’s storied legacy. The thug cred member of the Judgment Day faction has become a ruthless person, unlike the good guy character he portrayed during his alliance with Rey Mysterio. Recently, he addressed the talk of being compared to WCW veteran Konnan during his nWo Wolfpac days.
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Doing More During COVID Times
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
Carmelo Hayes Sweeps Apollo Crews, Bron Breakker Retains, New Champions Crowned | NXT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4, 2023. - In the opening bout, Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain the NXT North American Championship. Dijak appeared to break his finger in the bout. Shawn Michaels would later reveal on the post-show media call that Dijak's finger was not broken in the match.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Date And Location
AEW Double or Nothing isn't going anywhere. Since 2019, AEW Double or Nothing has been held during Memorial Day weekend and in the two non-COVID years (2019 and 2022), the event has taken place in Las Vegas. While not confirmed, Tony Khan strongly hinted that AEW Double or Nothing 2023...
WWE Raw 30, WWE Smackdown Producers, Backstage News And Notes From Before Royal Rumble
- LA Knight, Undertaker, Bray Wyatt segment: Abyss. - Seth Rollins & Street Profits vs. Imperium: Shane Helms. - Undertaker's coat and hat were sent to the show, even though it wasn't used. - Rikishi was ill, which is why the Acknowledgement Ceremony was canceled. It was known by Friday...
