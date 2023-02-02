ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo's next club: Where will CR7 play in Europe after Al Nassr spell?

At 37 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing his career forward, signing for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in December for an incredible sum of money. Many people believe that Ronaldo's career will come to a close in Saudi Arabia, as he stretches towards 40 years old. The Portuguese superstar signed for the club on a two-year contract, which seems to be how his career will finish.
Yardbarker

Sergio Ramos brands Lionel Messi as GOAT ahead of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Sergio Ramos had consistently sided with his old partner Cristiano Ronaldo, arguing that he is the clear favorite against Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. However, the Spanish defender now seems to have changed sides. Lionel Messi's greatest opponents on the field at Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos wore...
The Associated Press

Al-Hilal beats Wydad to reach Club World Cup semifinals

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Saudi Arabian champion Al-Hilal equalized with a stoppage-time penalty before beating Wydad Casablanca in a penalty shootout to reach the Club World Cup semifinals on Saturday. Al-Hilal won the shootout 5-3 following a 1-1 draw and will face Copa Libertadores champion Flamengo of Brazil in...
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Scores 10th Ligue 1 Goal Of The Season With Crisp Long-Range Finish

Lionel Messi scored his 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season in Paris Saint-Germain's game against Toulouse on Saturday. The 35-year-old was without his famous co-stars for the game at the Parc des Princes as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both missed out through injury. Branco van den Boomen gave Toulouse...
BBC

WSL relegation battle: Why February could be decisive month

The Women's Super League relegation battle is heating up and February could be a crucial month. The transfer window has closed, meaning clubs can no longer strengthen their squads before the end of the season and an exciting finale is in store in the WSL. Liverpool, Reading and Leicester City...
BBC

FA Cup on TV: Live fifth-round games selected for BBC broadcast

Dates: 28 February - 1 March Coverage: Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United (28 February, 19:45 GMT), Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (1 March 19:55 GMT) Leeds United's FA Cup fifth-round game against Fulham or Sunderland and Tottenham's trip to either Wrexham or Sheffield United will be shown live across the BBC.
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti defends Vinivius Junior following Mallorca loss

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has defended Vinicius Junior following their bruising 1-0 defeat at Mallorca. Nacho Fernandez’s bizarre own goal secured a second La Liga defeat of 2023 for the defending champions as they lost more ground to league leaders Barcelona. Los Blancos struggled to make an impact...
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
BBC

Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers

Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
The Independent

Brest vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Brest take on Lens in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Yardbarker

Lionel Messi Contract Talks In Progress, Claims PSG Director Luis Campos

Contract talks between Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain have begun and are ongoing, according to the club's sporting director. Messi joined PSG from Barcelona in August 2021. The contract signed by Messi upon his arrival in Paris currently ties him to PSG until June 2023. If Messi does not sign...

