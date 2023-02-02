Read full article on original website
‘Fixer Upper’ Star Joanna Gaines Leaves Fans ‘Speechless’ With Sweet Video of Her Son
Joanna Gaines is a busy mother of five, and in between owning her shop, writing a memoir, starring on TV shows (and running a network), and hosting a podcast, she somehow manages to find some quiet time with her kids. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a sweet moment with fans of her 4-year-old son, Crew.
Rickey Smiley Calls Son Brandon Smiley's Death a "Terrible Nightmare"
Rickey Smiley is reeling from the death of his 32-year-old son, Brandon Smiley. The comedian opened up about his grief in an emotional video recently posted on Instagram. In the 11-minute clip,...
1000-Lb. Sisters Clip: Tammy's Home Gets Ransacked by Intruder
Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home...
Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Have Date Night at Pre-Grammys Party
Watch: Shania Twain ADMIRES Fellow Female Artists: Cher, Madonna & More. Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards have got each other on date night, babe. Cher, 76, and Alexander, 36, stepped out together for a party in Beverly Hills on Feb. 3 ahead of the 2023 Grammys. The pair were seen smiling while walking hand-in-hand outside Matsuhisa.
1000-Lb. Sisters: Tammy’s Home Stripped Bare by Intruder, Including Her Fridge and Kitchen Sink
Watch: 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Apartment Robbed During Rehab. Tammy Slaton's entire world has been rocked. In an exclusive sneak peek of the Feb. 7 episode of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy's sisters Amanda Slaton and Misty Slaton discover that Tammy's home was nearly completely ransacked while Tammy spends time in rehab.
Bachelor Alum Sarah Herron Shares Her Baby Died After She Gave Birth at 24 Weeks Pregnant
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Sarah Herron is mourning the loss of her newborn son, Oliver Brown. The Bachelor alum shared on Feb. 1 that her and fiancé Dylan Brown's "beautiful son" was born Jan. 28, when she was 24 weeks pregnant, and "passed away in his dad's arms shortly after."
You'll Be Soaring, Flying Over Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker's Romance
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker finally found what they've been looking for. The High School Musical actress and baseball player have gotten engaged after more than two years of dating, according...
Dwayne Johnson Shares Moving Message After His Mom’s Car Crash
Dwayne Johnson is thankful his mom, Ata Johnson, is on the mend after a scary car accident. The Black Adam star, 50, shared his mom, 74, is currently recovering after being involved in a crash in...
Nikki Bella Reveals Son Matteo Vomited During Her & Artem's Wedding
One very important person was missing from Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's walk down the aisle. The couple exclusively revealed on the Jan. 2 episode of E! News their 2-year-old son Matteo...
QVC Host David Venable Debuts 70-Pound Weight Loss Amid Journey to Be His "Best Self"
David Venable's latest milestone deserves a happy dance. One year after beginning his health journey, the QVC host celebrated the progress he has made by sharing before and after photos of his transformation. "On February 3, 2022…I met with my doctor and we had a very direct conversation about my...
The Wild Story of Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen's Tragic Romance
Every Halloween, you can bet at least one celebrity couple is going to dress up like Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. In 2021, it was Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who, in case you didn't...
DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance
All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
2023 Grammys: Kelsea Ballerini Says She's Following Her Heart Amid Chase Stokes Romance
Kelsea Ballerini looked even better than a homecoming queen at the 2023 Grammys. The country star walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena during music's biggest night Feb. 5 wearing a custom Prabal Gurung yellow gown with cutouts. (See every star hit the red carpet here.) "I was nominated...
These Celeb Couples Are in Perfect Harmony at the 2023 Grammys
And the Grammy for pitch perfect couple goes to… While the 2023 Grammys are known as a night to celebrate incredible talents in the music industry, it's also proved to be a celebration of romance...
Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron Reflects on “Last Morning” of Her Pregnancy With Late Son
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss. Sarah Herron is reflecting on the last morning of her pregnancy. The Bachelor Nation member recently posted a selfie of herself pregnant with her late son, Oliver Brown, as the two of them cuddled with her dog, Rio. "It's been 1...
Harry Styles’ Harlequin 2023 Grammys Look Will Have You Late Night Talking
If you're feelin' down we just wanna make you happier with Harry Styles' latest show-stopping outfit. The "Fine Line" star made a golden appearance at the 2023 Grammys in Los Angeles Feb. 5, which he attended as both a performer and nominee with six nods to his name. For music's...
TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Makes Grammys Red Carpet Debut After Surgery
POV: When Dylan Mulvaney is living her best life at the 2023 Grammys. The TikTok star, who has over 10.4 million followers on the social media platform, made her red carpet debut at music's...
RHONJ: Dolores Catania "Wasn't Surprised" Teresa Giudice Didn't Ask Melissa Gorga to Be in Wedding
Watch: Dolores Catania Talks Teresa Giudice, Marriage & RHONJ Season 13. Dolores Catania is giving her take on the wedding day drama between BFF Teresa Giudice and co-star Melissa Gorga. While some Real Housewives of New Jersey fans might have been surprised that Teresa didn't ask her sister-in-law to be...
Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent
Watch: Austin Butler Says Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent. Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now.
2023 Grammys: Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Have Us Actin' Up
We simply can't stay hush hush about this red carpet arrival. Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin turned heads on the 2023 Grammys red carpet in style. In honor of the Feb. 5 event, hosted by...
