ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

DJ Khaled's Kids Just Stole Another Red Carpet Show With Their Major 2023 Grammys Appearance

All this family does is win, win, win no matter what!. After earning an impressive six nominations, DJ Khaled knew the 2023 Grammys was going to be a special night. But while walking the red carpet outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the producer wanted his entire family to experience the magic of music's biggest night. (For a complete list of Grammys 2023 winners, click here.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Austin Butler Is Finally Saying Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

Watch: Austin Butler Says Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent. Austin Butler's burning love for his Elvis accent might be extinguished at long last. The actor, whose lingering Elvis Presley accent has sent the internet ablaze with questions, has finally dropped the vocal mannerisms of the late musician—at least for now.
E! News

E! News

233K+
Followers
60K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy