ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

GOP senators reintroduce bill to eliminate government shutdowns amid budget battles

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqQfE_0ka88xX600


A group of Republican senators introduced a bill that would eliminate the possibility of government shutdowns by requiring Congress members to stay in Washington, D.C., until agreements are made on the annual budget .

Sens. Rick Scott (R-FL), Ron Johnson (R-WI), James Lankford (R-OK), and Maggie Hassan (R-NH) introduced the “Prevent Government Shutdowns Act of 2023” on Monday, seeking to avoid future government shutdowns over disagreements on federal spending. By eliminating the option to halt government operations, the bill would allow critical services and operations to continue until spending legislation is approved.

CONGRESS BRACES FOR PARTISAN CHALLENGES TO ADVANCE MUST-PASS LEGISLATION

“The most basic duty of Congress is to responsibly appropriate taxpayer dollars, but Washington has continued to max out the debt ceiling, cut corners, pile debt on American families, and think only of its own short-term interests,” Scott said in a statement. “It is unacceptable that Congress’s dysfunction is harming hardworking Americans and their livelihoods. Shutting down the government cannot continue to be another leverage tool for Washington politicians.”

Lawmakers introduced a similar bill in February 2019, shortly after a 35-day government shutdown during the Trump administration that was the longest in U.S. history. That shutdown occurred after lawmakers failed to come to an agreement to fund construction of the wall at the southern border.

However, that version of the bill failed to make it to the floor for a vote.

Under the newly proposed legislation, members of Congress would be required to stay in Washington, D.C., until a spending bill is approved. If lawmakers cannot come to an agreement before the budget deadline, the legislation would enact an automatic 14-day continuing resolution allowing current spending levels to continue until a budget is passed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The bill comes as Congress is expected to engage in dragged-out negotiations over government spending in the coming months as the Democratic-led Senate and GOP-led House must come to agreements on the annual budget as well as how to address the debt ceiling crisis.

The United States hit its debt limit on Jan. 19, beginning a countdown for the Treasury to miss paying its bills and raising fears of a default. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the department would take “extraordinary measures” to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its obligations, but the Treasury will only have a few months before those measures are exhausted.

Comments / 58

Bobby Bales
3d ago

Congress needs to do its job. The fiscal year runs from October 1 thru September 30 each year. Appropriations are required to be passed before October 1 each year, but never are. Because Congress did not do its required job. Both party's are at fault.

Reply(2)
26
CM
3d ago

Government employees should never get paid for no work during shutdowns, however, budgets should be reduced by 10% during this time.

Reply(8)
17
Dennis Gilliland
3d ago

the government needs to work more weeks than they take off they work less than half a year

Reply(2)
23
Related
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Maine Writer

Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.
News Breaking LIVE

Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.
Superb26

205 Democrats Opposed Proposed Bill, Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID Wind-Down

A proposed bill, which would have required federal workers to return to their offices, was shot down by 205 Democrats in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The bill, called the "Protecting Federal Workers From Unsafe Return to Office During COVID" Act, was met with strong opposition by many who argued that the measure was rushed and did not take into account the health and safety of federal employees.
AOL Corp

Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts

Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts...
WASHINGTON STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy