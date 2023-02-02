ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging

(Green Car Reports) — A Kansas House bill calls for a tax on public EV charging—but not home charging. The proposed tax of three cents per kilowatt would go to a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on revenue, according to the Kansas Reflector, but it could force EV drivers to pay more than other drivers.
KANSAS STATE
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announces candidacy for Lt. Governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
LOUISIANA STATE
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Louisiana Public Broadcasting Seeking Independent Short Films from Louisiana Filmmakers

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience. This year’s Festival will take place in July 2023, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
Elementary student charged after being found with handgun at St. John Parish school

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A 13-year-old is in custody after St. John the Baptist Parish detectives say he brought a gun to school this week, causing campus to lock down. The SJPSO says around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 31), deputies responded to LaPlace Elementary School after a teacher discovered a 9-mm handgun in the waistband of a male student when he reported for gym class.
LAPLACE, LA

