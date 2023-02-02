HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO