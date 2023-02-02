Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging
(Green Car Reports) — A Kansas House bill calls for a tax on public EV charging—but not home charging. The proposed tax of three cents per kilowatt would go to a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on revenue, according to the Kansas Reflector, but it could force EV drivers to pay more than other drivers.
Former State Senator Elbert Guillory announces candidacy for Lt. Governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former State Senator Elbert Guillory is running for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, according to a Thursday, Feb. 2 news release from his office. Guillory, a 78-year-old attorney and Republican politician from Opelousas, has devoted 50 years to public service. His efforts began when he...
Kaplan oilfield worker, Desert Storm vet running for governor
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — An oilfield worker and Army veteran with Acadiana roots is running for governor as an independent. Jeffery Istre, 56, grew up in Lafayette and graduated in Kaplan in 1984, according to a press release announcing his candidacy. Istre, who described himself as “a hard working,...
It took Americans almost 200 years to find Louisiana’s highest point
CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Driving across north Louisiana on U. S. 80 in 1930, tourists using the official state highway map saw a spot marked the “highest point” in the state. If they were tempted to check it out, they wouldn’t have turned south at Arcadia...
Entergy officials working to resolve power outages in south Arkansas after winter storms
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 3, 2023, Entergy Officials confirmed with NBC 10 that approximately 32,700 Arkansas customers are without power due to multiple waves of winter storm activity. According to officials, they have located 144 broken poles, 661 spans of downed wire, and 15 damaged transformers in response to power outages.
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries
HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
Louisiana Public Broadcasting Seeking Independent Short Films from Louisiana Filmmakers
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) a PBS member station, Louisiana Public Broadcasting is calling for entries for short films from local filmmakers. Submitted films will be considered by LPB and PBS for inclusion in the 12th Annual PBS Short Film Festival. The PBS Short Film Festival showcases powerful stories from filmmakers across the country and reaches an engaged and digitally savvy audience. This year’s Festival will take place in July 2023, but entries must be submitted to Louisiana Public Broadcasting by Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Tennessee men sentenced to federal prison for transporting 25 pounds of cocaine in Ouachita Parish
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 20, 2021, a vehicle was stopped by Louisiana State Police for a traffic violation in Ouachita Parish, La. During the traffic stop, authorities made contact with the driver, 21-year-old Jayln Thompson, and the passenger, 21-year-old Derek Tipps. The story given to authorities by...
Elementary student charged after being found with handgun at St. John Parish school
LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A 13-year-old is in custody after St. John the Baptist Parish detectives say he brought a gun to school this week, causing campus to lock down. The SJPSO says around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 31), deputies responded to LaPlace Elementary School after a teacher discovered a 9-mm handgun in the waistband of a male student when he reported for gym class.
