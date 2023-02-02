ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March

By Cris Belle
 3 days ago

Editor’s Note: The video above is related.

(WJW) — Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars further on fresh produce.

The grocery and superstore chain said it’s offering 10% off produce in-store for SNAP customers through March 31, 2023, according to a press release.

The discount is automatically applied to fresh produce at checkout when an EBT-SNAP card is used.

Canned, dried and frozen fruits and vegetables are excluded, as well as pre-packaged salad kits. See the full list of excluded foods here .

The discount is available in-store only at all Meijer supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood market stores and Express locations throughout Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, according to the release.

Find out more about the discount on Meijer’s site here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 170

Kathy Spencer
3d ago

why? they are getting an extra $95.00 a month on their cards now. how about doing that for seniors that don't have any help with groceries. this is so wrong on so many levels!!

Reply(23)
70
Joe Stypick
3d ago

we wouldn't even be having this conversation if are system wasn't set up to keep people in poverty. yes there are some that take advantage of it but government and employers (GREED) keeps people in poverty

Reply(2)
25
Bunny Flynn
3d ago

I'm glad to see the Meijer family doing this. It's a shame that the folks who are making it just fine are putting the ones who aren't down. Come on now, let's stop all the meanness!

Reply(13)
24
