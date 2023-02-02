ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce Reveals Wife Will Be 38 Weeks Pregnant At Super Bowl: ‘She’s Bringing Her OB’

Image Credit: Chris Szagola/AP/Shutterstock

Super Bowl LVII is going to be very exciting for Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, regardless of the outcome. Not only is Jason playing against his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, but he’s also bringing his pregnant wife Kylie Kelce as one of his guests to the game. And Kylie won’t be sitting alone!

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game,” Jason revealed on the Feb. 1 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast. “Dude! Dude,” Travis said to Jason, who already has two daughters, Elliotte, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3, with Kylie.

Jason joked to his brother that the Feb. 12 football game “could be a super Kelce Bowl,” since Kylie is seriously ready to pop with the couple’s third daughter. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason said with a laugh. “We’re in The Matrix, there’s no f****** way,” Travis responded to his older sibling.

The NFL brothers also discussed which side of the stadium their parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce are going to sit on at the Super Bowl. “We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you’re going to have more of a family-oriented thing,” Travis said on the podcast. Jason then confirmed that Kylie’s parents and his daughters will also be at the game to cheer him on.

Jason Kelce with one of his daughters (Photo: Chris Szagola/AP/Shutterstock)

Jason and Kylie have such an adorable love story that began on a Dating App. They started dating sometime around 2015 and were married three years later at the Logan Hotel in Philly. Jason and Kylie became parents for the first time in October 2019 when their daughter Wyatt was born. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Elliotte.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, both Jason and Travis are pumped up to play each other. Their mom Donna is thrilled about the milestone moment, as well. Donna even made a custom NFL jersey that is comprised of both her sons’ jerseys, which she showed off during her Feb. 1 interview on the Today Show.

“This is gonna be just pure joy,” Donna said about the Super Bowl. “Obviously, there’s gonna be somebody that’s gonna go home heartbroken, they’re not gonna have bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is gonna be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

