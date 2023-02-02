Morning Briefing: California Senate race; LA unarmed response programs; Vernon slaughterhouse

Read full article on original website
Malibu, Palm Springs have higher roadway fatality rates than LA, USDOT finds
When it comes to transportation fatalities, all cities are not created equal. Some places have higher fatality rates than others, especially when compared with their populations overall. According to a new study from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Malibu and Palm Springs have some of the highest fatality rates in the nation for cities of their size, while South Pasadena, Cypress and Aliso Viejo have some of the lowest.
Democrats approve revised 2024 presidential primary schedule replacing Iowa with South Carolina as leadoff voting state
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Democrats approve revised 2024 presidential primary schedule replacing Iowa with South Carolina as leadoff voting state. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Inclement weather shelters extended for homeless in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With cold weather forecast this week, weather-activated shelters will be extended in the following areas, Los Angeles County officials said:. Antelope Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster, extended to Tuesday (check out Wednesday) San Fernando Valley, extended to March 31 (check out April 1) Metro LA, extended to...
Kentucky leaders react to Chinese balloon
KENTUCKY — The Chinese balloon moving eastward across the U.S. is drawing a range of reactions from political and military leaders. China’s Foreign Ministry stated that it was an “airship” used for research, mainly meteorological purposes. They say that the intrusion into U.S. airspace was unintended, and that China regrets it.
California Reservoir Water Levels After Historic Rainfall
The state's largest reservoir, Shasta Lake in Shasta County, has seen a huge increase in water levels in recent weeks.
Michelin star restaurant Kali offers upscale, but approachable dining experience
LOS ANGELES — Neighborhood restaurant Kali keeps its Michelin star for another year by highlighting California produce in unique, but approachable ways. Kali is at 5722 Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles.
LA City Council implements new tenant protections as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council approved new tenant protections for renters now that the rent moratorium, put in place during the start of the pandemic in 2020, ended this week. What You Need To Know. The moratorium allowed renters to skip paying their rent, without having...
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
Ohio nurse says husband saved her life from cardiac arrest
CARROLL, Ohio — Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC, and in light of American Heart Month, one Ohio nurse shares her story of helping heart patients in a unique way that many others can't. What You Need To Know.
Celebrity organizer shows how tidying can reduce stress
CALABASAS, Calif. — While professional organizer Janelle Cohen has a growing list of celebrity clients, you don’t have to be rich or famous to use her techniques to enhance your space and improve your mental health. After organizing her mom’s pantry as a Mother’s Day gift, Cohen turned...
Over 30 SoCal museums offering free admission on Feb. 5
LOS ANGELES — For the first time since the pandemic closures, Museum Free-For-All Day is back in Southern California. Over 30 museums are participating in the event, which lasts all day on Sunday, Feb. 5. The goal is to remind guests that many museums offer free admission on certain days or certain time frames, to increase accessibility.
