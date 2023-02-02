Read full article on original website
Jacks Beat Bison; NDSU Suffers First Home Loss of Season
FARGO– South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State in women’s basketball Saturday afternoon. After the Bison took a 23-18 lead into the second quarter, the Jackrabbits outscored the Bison 18-3 in the second quarter and ran away with the 82-54 win. SDSU is now 13-0 in conference and the Bison suffer their first home loss of the season.
NDSU Women’s Basketball: Bison Freshman Becoming Key Contributors
FARGO– The NDSU Bison Women’s basketball team currently sits second in the Summit League standings. Coach Jory Collins has noticed the impact of two key freshman additions. “Elle Evans and Abby Graham both have had some huge moments for us,” said Collins. The freshman impact is evident...
Fargo South and Sheyenne Split Hoops Doubleheader
WEST FARGO, ND– The Fargo South Bruins visited the West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs for Boys and Girls Basketball Friday night. The Mustangs defeated the Bruins 88-35 in the girls game. The Bruins defeated the Mustangs 73-66 in the boys game.
DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Nominees: 2/3
FARGO– West Fargo and Central Cass girls basketball goes head to head for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week. In play number one, Taylor Van Winkle goes through the double team for the tough finish against Sheyenne. In play number two, Decontee Smith comes away with the steal, takes it back the otherway, and finishes through contact.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
LIVE: Revving The Engines At Monster Jam
They’re revving their engines at the Fargodome this weekend. I got to sit in and start up Earth Shaker, one of the 8 trucks putting on a show at Monster Jam this Saturday. Monster Jam drivers say they can go 70-plus miles per hour and jump 30 feet in the air in their massive trucks.
Diocese Of Fargo Response to Fr. Neil Pfeifer Arrrest
FARGO, N.D. (Diocese) – — The Diocese of Fargo was informed that Father Neil Pfeifer was arrested on February 1st on suspicion of. committing sexual exploitation by therapist in Stutsman County. “On January 14, I removed Father Neil Pfeifer from active ministry pending an investigation into allegations of...
FOX 9 promotes Hannah Flood to anchor, adds new reporter
FOX 9 is making some changes to its Morning News team, promoting one of its reporters to co-anchor, while adding a new reporter from the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Twin Cities FOX affiliate announced Tuesday that Hannah Flood will be its new co-anchor in the 4:30-6 a.m. news slot, a promotion from her role as a reporter and sometime-anchor on the show.
Local FM Chef Spotlight: Personal Chef Sara Watson
The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo community is full of talent, especially in the culinary industry, Talented folks from all over bring with them different and unique backgrounds, skills and passions to our area. And we want to take you inside their culinary masterminds. Let’s meet our community’s chefs in our Chef Spotlight!
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
UND President Armacost reacts to Fufeng decision
UND President Andrew Armacost has weighed in on the latest Fufeng developments. In a statement, Armacost noted that Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski had voiced concern over what he felt were inconsistencies in federal policy regarding relations with China. Armacost said he spoke with Bochenski on Tuesday, and “we both...
Junkin’ Market Days Indoor Market
Support local small businesses this Spring season at the “Junkin’ Market Days” indoor shopping event in Grand Forks, ND!. When: Friday, February 10, 4-8pm and Saturday, February 11, 9am-4pm Where: Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND. Admission: $5/person. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junkin-market-days-mn-grand-forks-nd-tickets-406860198807 and at the door.
Fargo Library showing classic 1940s films every Sunday this month
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Fargo Public Library’s downtown branch showing classic films from the 1940s all through February. Tomorrow, it starts with “The Grapes of Wrath” from 1941 at 1 o’clock in the community room. Then it’s “Citizen Kane” on February 12th, “Gaslight ”...
Moving Mountains: The story of Mount Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For years Fargo has been growing West, South and come every winter, up, with the construction of Mount Fargo. “We started about two weeks before Christmas,” said Derrick Juve, a snow groom operator with Midwest Snow Services. “We stack it as tall as we can, keep going as steep as we can, but it would take a lot of snow for us to run out of room out here. It takes weeks after a snowfall to get all the roads clear. It’s a pretty constant process. There’s a lot of moving parts that go into the whole operation.”
Plain Talk: Grand Forks Mayor Bochenski speaks out in the aftermath of the Fufeng controversy
MINOT, N.D. — Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said his city first asked officials at the Grand Forks Air Force Base about the potential security risks of a corn milling plant to be built by Fufeng , a Chinese company, some 16 months ago. The Air Force has finally...
Go Red for Women: Fargo mom shares story after heart attack to spread awareness
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cardiovascular Disease is the number one killer of women in the United States, causing one in three deaths every year. February 3 is Go Red for Women Day, an initiative by the American Heart Association to raise awareness and improve heart health for women.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Expanding to 3 New Locations in Minnesota
When you ask people in the area what their favorite food is when they go out to eat, you usually hear Mexican. There are so many choices from tacos, to nachos, to burritos and chimichangas to enchiladas, fajitas and more! Plus there are so many variations of these foods from the different meats, cheeses, heat factor, toppings and more.
Fargo mom hopes sharing story of young son’s suicide saves other families from heartbreak
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The mother of an 11-year-old boy is still grieving and searching for answers, but she’s sharing her story tonight in hopes of helping others who struggle with their mental health, especially kids. Nolan Wilson, a fifth grader at Clara Barton Elementary, who was...
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Air Force sees national security threat in Chinese-owned corn mill
China-based Fufeng Group may be forced to abandon plans for a corn milling plant in North Dakota, with the Air Force declaring the project “a significant threat to national security.” The plant would be 12 miles from Grand Fork Air Force Base, a hub for air and space operations. Critics say the processing facility could be used to spy on Air Force activities.
