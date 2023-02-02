Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts
The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Yardbarker
Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire
On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Jerry Jones Reacts to Sean Payton Hire by Broncos
The Denver head coach was once an assistant for the Cowboys.
Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job
Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season. Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him. In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
Myles Garrett injury is further proof that Pro Bowl should be canceled
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a gnarly injury at the Pro Bowl which just goes to show the Pro Bowl itself is a bad thing for the NFL. Getting voted to the Pro Bowl is a great thing for NFL players. Actually, having to participate in Prow Bowl weekend? Not so much.
'Congrats 7!': Ex Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Shows Love to Geno Smith on Twitter
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith showed their respect for each other recently on Twitter.
Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San Francisco
The future of star Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still unclear, and there is talk linking him to a number of different NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, in a story we brought to you on OnlyHomers yesterday.
Some around NFL doubt Sean Payton can fix Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson
While there is hope among the Denver Broncos organization that incoming head coach Sean Payton can fix the issues in
Vikings could have top defensive coordinator candidate stolen from them
The Minnesota Vikings could lose top defensive coordinator target Ejiro Evero to another team. With the Denver Broncos finally allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to interview with other teams, the Minnesota Vikings could have their top candidate stolen right out from under them. Given that the Broncos hired former New...
From Within: Cowboys promote Brian Schottenheimer to offensive coordinator
After the Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, they needed to fill the two roles he held. Head coach Mike McCarthy was given the reins as the play caller in Dallas, but the Cowboys still needed someone manage the actual coordination of the scheme and design the plays for McCarthy to call. They decided to stay in-house for the hire.
McCarthy vs. Kellen? Aikman Reveals Truth of Cowboys Coach Change
"McCarthy vs. Kellen''?! Please allow Troy Aikman to offer some actual insight and some confirmation of the realities that CowboysSI.com has reported on regarding the Cowboys coaching change.
Ravens vs. Cowboys For New Coach - Or Hire Bieniemy?
Baltimore Ravens news, moves and news - NFL info updated by the minute ...
