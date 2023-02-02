ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Sports Nation

Aaron Rodgers divulges where he WILL NOT play in 2023

Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, as he has had an outstanding career with the Green Bay Packers. According to reports, the Packers are leaning toward trading Rodgers before the 2023 season, and it will be interesting to see where he lands. While playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Thursday, Rodgers was asked if he had “any news” to share, and his reply was pretty straightforward. “I'm not going to San Fran,” Rodgers said with a grin.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Eagles could suffer massive loss before Super Bowl even starts

The Philadelphia Eagles could potentially lose a member of their coaching staff just prior to the start of Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles are over a week away from competing in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, AZ. They reached this point after finishing the season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC, and defeating the rival New York Giants in the Divisional Round and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
FanSided

Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jeff Fisher Reportedly Resigns From Notable Coaching Job

Longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher won't be a part of the 2023 USFL season.  Fisher has decided to step down from his role as the head coach of the Michigan Panthers. Former 49ers head coach Mike Nolan will replace him.   In an official statement, Fisher announced that he's stepping ...
The Comeback

Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’

Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

FanSided

