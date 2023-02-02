ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Two Springfield officers struck and killed by train remembered after 83 years

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uDWF_0ka870Ij00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield officers were struck and killed by a train 83 years ago.

Police investigating deadly shooting on Main St. in Indian Orchard

50-year-old Officer Thomas F. Murphy served with the Springfield Police Department for 25 years and 66-year-old Officer John P. Sullivan served with the Springfield Police Department for 35 years. They were both killed in the line of duty when they were struck by a train on February 2, 1940.

A total of 17 Springfield officers died in the line of duty since the city’s founding in 1636. A Fallen Officer Memorial is located outside the police headquarters on Pearl Street.

Springfield Police Fallen Officers

1.Thomas Miller 10/05/1675
2. Daniel Donovan 09/29/1908
3. Adelbert St. Marie 08/31/1934
4. Carl Rolf 11/02/1938
5. John P. Sullivan, Sr. 02/02/1940
6. Thomas F. Murphy 02/02/1940
7. Raymond Moriarty 09/02/1946
8. John W. Connors 02/20/1953
9. Leo Hamel 10/31/1955
10. Francis Sears 09/11/1967
11. Walter C. Juskiewicz 06/21/1969
12. William R. Berte 01/08/1973
13. Richard D. Vigneault 04/11/1973
14. Paul F. Mawaka 10/30/1973
15 Michael Schiavina 11/12/1985
16. Alain Beauregard 11/15/1985
17. Kevin Ambrose 06/04/2012

