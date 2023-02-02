ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville boy

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
PARKVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Large brawl reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
PARKVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Juvenile attacked by suspect with knife in Dundalk

Baltimore County police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked while walking to school by an individual with a knife. Officers said the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway on Jan 27. That's when the suspect approached and attacked the...
DUNDALK, MD
Shore News Network

Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims

BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon

HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Overnight fire in Essex leaves 1 injured, 3 displaced

ESSEX, MD—Crews responded to a building fire in Essex overnight. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, units were dispatched to 331 S. Marlyn Ave (21221) for a building fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the side of the building. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
erienewsnow.com

Woman's body found on sidewalk outside Lansdowne Middle School

LANSDOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) -- Baltimore County police said they're investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found outside Lansdowne Middle School. County police told 11 News officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where a woman's body was found on school property.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD

