Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Parkville boy
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville boy. Jahsiah Jackson, 12, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 70 pounds. He was last seen at 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Parkville area wearing a black coat, black shorts, and colorful sneakers. Anyone...
Nottingham MD
Large brawl reported in Carney
CARNEY, MD—Authorities responded to a large brawl in Parkville/Carney on Saturday evening. At around 6:15 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence at the North Plaza Shopping Center in the area of the Chuck E. Cheese. Multiple units and a police helicopter were reported by eyewitnesses. The Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
5 injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were injured in two separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medford Road. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a 60-year-old woman...
WBAL Radio
Juvenile attacked by suspect with knife in Dundalk
Baltimore County police are investigating after a juvenile was attacked while walking to school by an individual with a knife. Officers said the juvenile was walking to school on the railroad tracks near the intersection of Leeway and Yorkway on Jan 27. That's when the suspect approached and attacked the...
Nonverbal Woman Found In Baltimore County, Police Ask For Help Locating Family
Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a young nonverbal woman who was found in Randallstown this morning, authorities announced. The young woman pictured was found in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say that the woman...
Four Injured, One Killed In Separate Baltimore Shootings During Violent Night, Police Say
Five people were shot - one fatally in Baltimore over the course of less than 90 minutes overnight as violence in the city continues to cause concerns in the community. The busy night for police began shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, when officers were called to the 1500 block of Medford Road to investigate a reported shooting in the area.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for girl reported missing from Middle River area
—— MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a girl who has been reported missing from the Middle River area. Mariam Moussa, 12, is 5′ tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 in the Middle River...
One person injured following a fire in Essex
One person is injured following a fire in Essex Saturday. The fire began around 12:47 a.m., firefighter responded to the 300 block of South Marlyn Avenue.
Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims
BALTIMORE, MD – Police believe a suspect arrested for multiple rape incidents may have assaulted other women. Detectives from the Baltimore Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit recently made an arrest of a suspect who was wanted for two separate rapes. “The suspect drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the E. Patapsco Avenue Corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor,” police said. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives also believe there are additional women who were victimized by the arrested suspect. Anyone who may have fallen prey to this suspect is asked to call The post Rape suspect caught in Baltimore, but police believe there are more victims appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Overnight fire in Essex leaves 1 injured, 3 displaced
ESSEX, MD—Crews responded to a building fire in Essex overnight. At just after 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, units were dispatched to 331 S. Marlyn Ave (21221) for a building fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the side of the building. The Baltimore County Fire Department reports...
Nottingham MD
Mother, 2 children reported missing from Middle River area
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Jasmine Danielle Jackson, 32, is 5’5″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on January 31 in the Middle River area with her...
foxbaltimore.com
What a caller believed to be fireworks turned out to be gunfire in Brooklyn, say police
BROOKLYN, Md. (WBFF) — A person who originally thought they heard fireworks outside their residence turned out to be gunfire on Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said officers responded to a report of shots fired around 6 a.m. in the 5100...
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
erienewsnow.com
Woman's body found on sidewalk outside Lansdowne Middle School
LANSDOWNE, Maryland (WBAL) -- Baltimore County police said they're investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found outside Lansdowne Middle School. County police told 11 News officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where a woman's body was found on school property.
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
WTOP
‘I cried almost daily’: Md. police sergeant says she was mistreated while pregnant
The Mount Rainier Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was formally accused this week of mistreating an employee while she was pregnant. Audrey Calloway, a sergeant with the department, said she was humiliated when she was forced to get a “second opinion” to prove she was pregnant in January of 2022.
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
