Bakersfield, CA

Help make Delilah’s dream come true

By Luis Garcia
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young Bakersfield girl battling cancer has a dream to go on a trip to the Colorado Hot Springs.

Delilah Loya has spent half of her short life battling cancer. At age 4, she was diagnosed with stage four Neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that develops from immature nerve cells, and has undergone more than two dozen rounds of chemotherapy in the last two years at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, her mother said.

After hearing Delilah’s story, California based non-profit organization Campaign One At A Time launched a fundraising campaign for Delilah to go on her dream trip to the Colorado Hot Springs.

You can help make Delilah’s dream come true by visiting campaignoaat.org/delilahlovestrong

