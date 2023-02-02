Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey blames a fortune teller for one of his worst ever movies
Matthew McConaughey has had an absolutely stellar career which has seen him travel through science fiction, westerns, gritty dramas, and of course, absolutely horrendous romcoms. As one of his worst movies approaches its twentieth anniversary, he revealed why he even signed up for it in the first place. How to...
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
Nick Offerman demolishes ignorant and hateful ‘Last Of Us’ viewers still seething over featured gay storyline
Nick Offerman has no time for your nonsense. The Parks & Rec actor’s recent quote tweet let anyone still wringing their hands over last week’s episode of The Last of Us know exactly where he stands when it comes to LGBT storylines and the right to tell them with compassion and empathy.
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient
Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is already making some powerful enemies as DC fans accuse him of needless “homework assigning”
James Gunn is the ultimate controversy magnet these days, but his recent jabs at the DCU itself and those Warner Bros. executives might come back to bite him in the backside. In other news, Dave Bautista has once again put forth his name for Marcus Fenix in the Gears of War adaptation, making the fandom wonder if his days as Drax the Destroyer are truly numbered. Meanwhile, a Mandalorian fan theory relies on a lot of guesswork to determine Din Djarin’s future in the Star Wars universe, and Bill’s heartbreaking letter from The Last of Us episode 3 leaks online.
Ryan Reynolds sends a warning to Hugh Jackman with jacked ‘Deadpool 3’ training image
Having recently wrapped up his run on Broadway in The Music Man, Hugh Jackman admitted he needed six months to get back into superhero shape ahead of his hotly-anticipated return as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3. Given that he was shredded to borderline insane levels towards...
Review: ‘Knock at the Cabin’ proves that even at the world’s end, M. Night Shyamalan is capable of disappointing
In M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, we first meet nine year-old Wen (played with an adult insouciance by Kristen Cui in her first film) collecting grasshoppers in a glass jar. Shyamalan clearly wants these grasshoppers to serve as a central metaphor for the action to come as Wen and her fathers Eric and Andrew (capably played by Jonathan Groff and Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge) are kept captive in the titular cabin by four doomsday cultists who have apparently been led to the family by a vision.
Inspired fan-casting offers the perfect way to get Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck back in James Gunn’s DCU
For better or for worse, a whole new chapter of the DCU will be getting underway in 2025 when James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Gods and Monsters’ arc kicks off. Of course, the path that lead to this moment wasn’t without its collateral damage, with Henry Cavill being infamously ousted from his role as Superman mere months after teasing a return to the character in Black Adam’s post-credits scene. The titular hero of that film, played by Dwayne Johnson, was also given the boot.
A machismo-dripping cult actioner that somehow isn’t a parody is overcompensating at its finest
Having used the double whammy of the Rocky and Rambo franchises as a springboard to becoming one of the biggest stars on the planet, Sylvester Stallone wasn’t used to being told no by the mid-1980s. And yet, being constantly turned down is pretty much the entire reason why we were given the gift of preposterous cult favorite action extravaganza Cobra.
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
Where will ‘Knock at the Cabin’ be streaming?
Knock at the Cabin by M. Night Shyamalan has finally hit the theatres. Anyone familiar with the filmmaker’s work is aware of the mind-boggling and jaw-dropping twists that the director has been imparting upon audiences for more than two decades. Consisting of a stellar cast like Dave Bautista, Jonathan...
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
Who is Nick Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally?
After his phenomenal performance in episode 3 of HBO’s hit drama, The Last of Us as Bill, a performance fans are going wild for, some fans may be surprised to learn of Nick Offerman’s longtime wife Megan Mullally. Who is Megan Mullally?. Born in 1958, Mullally began acting...
James Gunn may have just told us where Keanu Reeves’ Constantine will make his DCU debut
As has become clear, James Gunn is dedicated to filling his new DCU with young fresh faces in the hopes of ensuring the franchise runs for many decades to come — to the extent that he’s even given his old friends like Dave Bautista the boot from their dream roles. Nevertheless, the last we heard, Keanu Reeves could be returning as John Constantine for a hard R-rated sequel to the 2004 cult Constantine movie. But it’s just possible that he could make his comeback before that film eventually gets here.
An underrated sequel that aged even better after 3 disastrous failed reboots nukes the Netflix charts
Despite very recent history pointing out no less than three times that it isn’t something general audiences are interested in seeing again, there’s an air of inevitability to yet another Terminator reboot. There’s one small positive, though, and that it’s each failed reinvention of the franchise paints Jonathan Mostow’s underrated Rise of the Machines in a better light.
James Gunn deemed ‘likely’ to direct ‘Superman: Legacy,’ and there’s immediately mutiny in the air
Believe it or not, a filmmaker’s previous projects are no indication as to whether or not they’d be suitable – or even competent – at something that doesn’t seem as though it fits their stylistic or aesthetic sensibilities on paper. That being said, James Gunn emerging as the number one favorite to direct Superman: Legacy was always going to split opinion.
Brie Larson’s ‘champagne problems’ has fans popping corks
Brie Larson is an award-winning actress with an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy, as well as having a fairly successful musical career in her early years when she signed with Casablanca Records. Now she’s nailing it as Captain Marvel with millions of adoring fans and returns that love by being such a huge fan of Taylor Swift that she doesn’t let anyone ever forget it.
Dave Bautista’s horror success in ‘Knock at the Cabin’ has DCU fans calling for his next major role
Earlier this week, DCU co-CEO James Gunn absolutely lit up the entertainment world when he announced an array of upcoming projects that are set to completely reinvigorate the realm of DC. One of those projects happened to be an upcoming Swamp Thing movie — which will properly showcase the DCU taking a monumental stab at horror. And seeing as former MCU superstar Dave Bautista is currently enjoying horror success after starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, DCU stans believe he would be the perfect fit for the lead role in Gunn’s aforementioned spooky project.
An Oscar-winning dark fantasy that got a reboot instead of a sequel inherits a fresh wave of admiration
The first two decades of the 21st Century were defined by the colossal number of YA literary adaptations being thrown into multiplexes with reckless abandon, with the misses dramatically outnumbering the hits. Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events was one of the small exceptions to the rule, though, but still didn’t get a money-spinning franchise to call its own.
