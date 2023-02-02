Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
Criminal justice advocacy groups file lawsuit to keep measures off April ballot
A lawsuit filed Tuesday by Wisconsin criminal justice advocacy groups intends to keep two Republican-sponsored measures off the ballot for the upcoming general election. The lawsuit argues the proposed measures were not submitted to the correct election officials on time, making them ineligible to appear on the April ballot, according to the Associated Press.
wizmnews.com
Meter keeps running on sham election investigation
It was one of the biggest boondoggles in Wisconsin history, and it keeps getting bigger. Taxpayers spent more than a million dollars investigating what didn’t exist; fraud in the last presidential election. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate alleged fraud in the 2020 contest. Over 14 months, the sham investigation uncovered no evidence of voter fraud. However it did lead to contempt charges against both Vos and Gableman, as both refused to refuse open records requests into the investigation. The investigation finally came to an end when Vos fired Gableman, but not before the cost of the probe topped $1.1 million. However, even though the probe is over, the meter is still running on all the legal bills. That is because Vos and Gableman continue to drag out open records requests from a liberal watchdog group, which, according to wispolitics.com, has raised the cost of the investigation to over $2 million. That number will continue to climb the longer this drags out. Vos needs to comply with the records request so this boondoggle can finally come to an end.
Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills
A Minnesota House committee on Friday approved four gun control bills that would mandate safe firearm storage, expand background checks, create a “red flag” law to seize guns from people deemed dangerous, and require gun owners to promptly notify law enforcement if their firearms are stolen. The bills’ passage through the House Public Safety Finance […] The post Minnesota House committee furthers four gun control bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
Minnesota public safety committee approves four gun control bills
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are one step closer to passing several new gun control bills.Four made it through a public safety committee Friday. With Democrats in control at the Capitol, there's a real chance for these bills to become law.One proposal requires permits and background checks for all gun sales - not just those at licensed dealers. Sellers would also have to submit records of transfers. Penalties would increase for false information too.The next pitches are a red flag law - once a petition to remove a weapon is in, the court must hold a hearing within two...
939thegame.com
Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
Opponents of Illinois assault weapons ban win another round in court
A White County judge issued an order putting the assault gun ban on hold for more than 1,000 people and dozens of gun dealers who are part of a lawsuit in southern Illinois. Among those named in the White County challenge: State Sen. Darren Bailey.
Badger Herald
Wisconsin legislature endangers LGBTQ rights by legalizing conversion therapy
Just two weeks into a fresh legislative session, Wisconsin Republicans sitting on the Joint Committee for Review and Administrative Rules voted to strike down a rule banning the use of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals in the state for the second time. The regulation in question, titled MPSW, is...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘fan the flame’
A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s campaign team in a pivotal battleground state knew they had been outflanked.
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR WALZ AUTHORIZES STATE DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR EIGHT MINNESOTA COUNTIES
Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Northeastern and Southwestern Minnesota counties due to damage caused by heavy snowstorms and high winds from December 13 through December 16, 2022. “Minnesota’s emergency management team continues to work in partnership with local counties to assess and address damages caused by...
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DHS Announces Immunization Updates For Children In Child Care Centers And Schools
Starting this fall, Wisconsin parents will have to prove their kids are protected against chickenpox, according to a recent news release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. News Release. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has announced updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin unclaimed property; search database
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to encourage people to search the DOR and other state unclaimed property databases to see if they have any unclaimed property. What is unclaimed property?. Unclaimed property consists of money and other personal...
Channel 3000
CEO of company that operated Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. -- The CEO of a New Jersey-based company that operated nursing homes in Wisconsin was indicted Thursday on charges of health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced. Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, N.J., and KBWB Operations LLC were also charged with six counts of wire fraud, three...
WEAU-TV 13
Vernon County herd depopulated following Sept. 2022 CWD detection
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is confirming that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Sept. 2022 has been depopulated. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, of...
Permit-to-purchase, assault weapons ban pass out of Washington House Committee
Two controversial firearms bills have passed out of the Washington House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1143 prohibits firearm dealers from selling or transferring guns unless the person has a valid permit to purchase firearms, mandates background checks and 10-day waiting periods for all transfers of firearms, and requires dealers to record every transfer. The bill also requires prospective gun buyers to apply directly to a state or local law enforcement agency to obtain a purchase permit prior to approaching any seller. ...
Surprise! The Cost Of License Tabs Could Skyrocket In Minnesota
While the state of Minnesota currently has an estimated 17 billion dollar budget surplus, the cost of renewing your license tabs could soon be going way up. The Minnesota Legislature Is Working on Passing a Two-Year State Budget This Year. The Minnesota Legislature is currently in the middle of its...
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
