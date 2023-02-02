ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

All remaining charges against Basalt chiropractor dropped

A district court judge Thursday dismissed the remaining criminal counts against the owner of a Basalt-based chiropractor office who had been under grand-jury indictment for allegedly cooperating with one of his massage therapists accused of sexually assaulting clients. Dr. Dave Jensen, who was arrested in August on a 21-count indictment,...
BASALT, CO
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
ksjd.org

Future of Glenwood’s Three Mile Mobile Home Park up in the air

The future is uncertain for the residents of Three Mile Mobile Home Park in Glenwood Springs. Social-justice nonprofit Manaus has been working to secure financing and purchase the park for $2.4 million so they can sell it back to the residents under a relaxed timetable, but a volatile real estate market has made for a difficult process. (Aspen Public Radio received a $5,000 grant from Manaus in 2022.)
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Friday letters: Wrong place, renewables, canyon traffic, concert kudos, council endorsement, logging concerns

There seems to be a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city of Glenwood Springs and Habitat for Humanity regarding the proposed housing development of 8th street and Midland Avenue. The MOU is a legal document, but it is not legally binding. It expresses an understanding between the parties, indicating...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Gordon Frank Cornelius III

Gordon Frank Cornelius III passed away unexpectedly on Jan 14th in his home. Gordon was born in Bay City Michigan on March 30th 1979, growing up in Colorado Springs he moved to Glenwood Springs in the early 1990’s. He was an excellent waiter and worked at many of the wonderful downtown restaurants. Gordon’s passions included snowboarding, frisbee golf and late night pool games. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Native Son in Glenwood Springs on Feb 5th at 6:30, friends and family are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a memorial fund for Gordon at Alpine Bank. Proceeds will help family with memorial costs.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Coal Ridge wrestling hosts duals

Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling hosted Glenwood Springs and North Fork for a round of dual matches on Thursday, Feb. 2. North Fork defeated Glenwood Springs, 63-12. Scores from the Glenwood-Coal Ridge and Coal Ridge-North Fork matches were not posted. Glenwood Springs match winners versus North Fork included Leobardo...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Surveillance shows theft from unlocked cars in Edwards

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said there has been an influx of thefts that could have likely been prevented by ensuring vehicles were locked. Among them are a series of thefts within Edwards’ Homestead community that are currently under investigation. The social media...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development

The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
RIFLE, CO
Vail Daily

Many Eagle County natural gas bills set to decline

Black Hills Energy, which provides service to most of the Eagle River Valley and a large part of the state, has announced the cost of natural gas went down as of Feb. 1. In announcing the new pricing, a Black Hills release stated, “We understand the current economic pressures facing the communities we serve and want to focus on providing our customers with the lowest bills possible. So, when the price of natural gas drops — as it has recently — we move as quickly as possible to pass those savings on.”
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest

While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
LEADVILLE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man shot dead by Eagle County deputies

An Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Edwards Tuesday, according to a news release. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Eagle County Sheriff deputies responded to a call involving a domestic disturbance in Edwards between an armed mam and a woman, according to the release. Deputies...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy