Glenwood Springs Post Independent
All remaining charges against Basalt chiropractor dropped
A district court judge Thursday dismissed the remaining criminal counts against the owner of a Basalt-based chiropractor office who had been under grand-jury indictment for allegedly cooperating with one of his massage therapists accused of sexually assaulting clients. Dr. Dave Jensen, who was arrested in August on a 21-count indictment,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Citizens of the Year award honors contributions of Debbie and Mike Wilde
Mike Wilde was in the know and did his part to convince his wife, Debbie, to attend the annual Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala Saturday night at the Hotel Colorado. What he didn’t know was that it wasn’t just Debbie who was to be honored as the 2022 Citizen of the Year — but him, as well.
Gov Polis visits western slope
The Governor made a frenzied stop in Grand Junction Friday.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: Glenwood Canyon closures offer no easy solutions, but doing better is possible
There are a lot of reasons to love Glenwood Springs, but canyon closures aren’t on that list. While our community — and region, given just how many people rely on the canyon for commerce and vacation — was blessed with a relatively unremarkable summer season through Glenwood Canyon, this winter has been anything but.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Black-owned Glenwood Springs business creates a community so strong, the governor noticed
Gov. Jared Polis visited Glenwood Springs’ Bluebird Cafe this morning to celebrate a locally Black-owned business. Justin Bishop has owned the Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs for less than a year but he has already made himself at home in the community. “I wanted to have a sense of...
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
ksjd.org
Future of Glenwood’s Three Mile Mobile Home Park up in the air
The future is uncertain for the residents of Three Mile Mobile Home Park in Glenwood Springs. Social-justice nonprofit Manaus has been working to secure financing and purchase the park for $2.4 million so they can sell it back to the residents under a relaxed timetable, but a volatile real estate market has made for a difficult process. (Aspen Public Radio received a $5,000 grant from Manaus in 2022.)
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday letters: Wrong place, renewables, canyon traffic, concert kudos, council endorsement, logging concerns
There seems to be a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city of Glenwood Springs and Habitat for Humanity regarding the proposed housing development of 8th street and Midland Avenue. The MOU is a legal document, but it is not legally binding. It expresses an understanding between the parties, indicating...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Gordon Frank Cornelius III
Gordon Frank Cornelius III passed away unexpectedly on Jan 14th in his home. Gordon was born in Bay City Michigan on March 30th 1979, growing up in Colorado Springs he moved to Glenwood Springs in the early 1990’s. He was an excellent waiter and worked at many of the wonderful downtown restaurants. Gordon’s passions included snowboarding, frisbee golf and late night pool games. He will be greatly missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at Native Son in Glenwood Springs on Feb 5th at 6:30, friends and family are welcome to join. In lieu of flowers the family has set up a memorial fund for Gordon at Alpine Bank. Proceeds will help family with memorial costs.
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In Colorado That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
As a Coloradan, there is no denying that you have stayed in your fair share of cabins, but have you ever enjoyed fine dining in one of these rustic and charming homes? If you answered no, it is time to change that with a visit to this remote cabin restaurant in Colorado that is as delicious as it is beautiful:
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge wrestling hosts duals
Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling hosted Glenwood Springs and North Fork for a round of dual matches on Thursday, Feb. 2. North Fork defeated Glenwood Springs, 63-12. Scores from the Glenwood-Coal Ridge and Coal Ridge-North Fork matches were not posted. Glenwood Springs match winners versus North Fork included Leobardo...
Surveillance shows theft from unlocked cars in Edwards
The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said there has been an influx of thefts that could have likely been prevented by ensuring vehicles were locked. Among them are a series of thefts within Edwards’ Homestead community that are currently under investigation. The social media...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle Garfield County Airport becomes possible focal point for economic development
The Aspen Institute is currently seeking feedback from Rifle city leaders on whether they think using the Rifle Garfield County Airport as an attractive lure for spurring new industry and commerce is viable. Aspen Institute Director of Community Engagement Evan Zislis told Rifle City Council and staff during a Wednesday...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Soak away your worries with a relaxing getaway at Iron Mountain Hot Springs
The best way to unwind in Glenwood Springs as an adult is to get a nice warm mineral soak with a cocktail in hand after a cold day of skiing or even just working. And all of that, free from crowds with nothing but the Colorado River and the mountain views surrounding you.
Many Eagle County natural gas bills set to decline
Black Hills Energy, which provides service to most of the Eagle River Valley and a large part of the state, has announced the cost of natural gas went down as of Feb. 1. In announcing the new pricing, a Black Hills release stated, “We understand the current economic pressures facing the communities we serve and want to focus on providing our customers with the lowest bills possible. So, when the price of natural gas drops — as it has recently — we move as quickly as possible to pass those savings on.”
At 11,200 feet in elevation, Colorado zipline tour is likely world's highest
While most people probably assume ziplining is a summer-only activity, in Colorado, that's not the case. If you've got plans to visit Leadville soon, it might be wise to consider adding the 'Top of the Rockies Zip Line' winter zipline tour to your itinerary. With the first zipline located at about 11,200 feet of elevation, this experience provides an unmatched scenic view and is believed to be the world's highest zipline tour.
Man shot dead by Eagle County deputies
An Eagle County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in Edwards Tuesday, according to a news release. At 9 p.m. Tuesday, Eagle County Sheriff deputies responded to a call involving a domestic disturbance in Edwards between an armed mam and a woman, according to the release. Deputies...
Name of man killed by Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies in Edwards yet to be released as investigation continues
An investigation into a domestic incident in Edwards on Tuesday night that ended with Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shooting and killing an armed male suspect remains ongoing. An update on the investigation Thursday states the identity of the man killed in the incident has yet to be released....
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Eagle County deputies shoot, kill man in Edwards during domestic incident
Eagle County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a man around 9 p.m. Tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in Edwards. According to a release from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic situation involving an armed male and a female. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal commands from the front porch of the Edwards residence.
