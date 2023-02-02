Read full article on original website
msn.com
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Debuts: New 400e PHEV Model, Faster AMG 53
Slide 1 of 11: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Interior. There's a bit more tech, trim borrowed from Maybach, and small changes to the front fascia. It's been over a year since we first saw a Mercedes-Benz GLE running around with the smallest amount of camouflage on its nose. Now, the camo is removed to reveal the 2024 model, and we wouldn't blame you if you don't see any noticeable changes. The bigger news here, however, is electrification throughout the GLE line with a new plug-in hybrid model. The AMG GLE 53 also gets a small bump in torque.
Sporty Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX Arrives This Year With 335 HP
A warmed-up, more exciting version of the Volkswagen ID. Buzz will debut this year with 335 horsepower. The output of the ID. Buzz GTX was revealed by Volkswagen R&D boss Kai Gruenitz at a recent UK Car of the Year event, reports Autocar. "The GTX will be a cool high-performance...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
Audi's Q8 is about to come in for a round of updates, as evidenced by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild. The changes should help align the gas-powered Q8 with the E-Tron electric SUV, which has been rebranded the Q8 E-Tron following its own update. Revived Italian sports car...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash
Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.
Carscoops
Watch A Ferrari 296 GTB In EV Mode Get Dusted By A VW E-Golf In A Roll Race
One of the benefits of owning a vehicle from the new wave of plug-in hybrid supercars is that they can be driven fully under electric power for a short amount of time. But that begs the question: does that EV mode still deliver supercar performance? As it turns out, not really, and that was evidenced by this Ferrari 296 GTB, which lost a roll race to a Volkswagen E-Golf.
Carscoops
Here’s The List Of Hyundai And Kia Models Being Blacklisted By State Farm
Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have soared thanks to social media and a lack of engine immobilizers, and this has resulted in a handful of insurance companies refusing to cover affected models. Now we’re getting a better idea of which vehicles are being blacklisted as WWL has obtained a...
Carscoops
GM Design’s Latest Sketch Sure Looks Like A Small Chevy Pickup
A very interesting sketch of a what appears to be a compact or small two-door pickup was published on Instagram by the official General Motors Design account. No surprise then that it’s fueling rumors about a smaller and more affordable EV truck that could be offered by one of GM’s brands in the US market.
Carscoops
Want A Cheap, Low Mileage, Second-Hand Tesla? Start Looking At Salvage Auctions
It doesn’t take an expert to notice that modern vehicles are becoming more and more expensive to repair. Tesla’s vehicles, however, are becoming so expensive to fix that insurers are choosing to total them even with low mileage. Insurers make decisions on whether or not to repair vehicles...
Carscoops
McLaren 720S To Gain 30-HP And Become 750S, Report Claims
McLaren is refreshing its critically acclaimed 720S supercar with the addition of styling updates, new badges and a 30 hp (30 PS) power boost, according to news reports. Tweaks to the McLaren’s 4.0-liter M840T twin-turbo V8 will boost output from 710 hp (720 PS) to 740 hp (750 PS), the metric power rating once again being used to name the mid-engined machine, a source familiar with the project told Automotive News.
Carscoops
2024 Ram 1200 Spied Testing Alongside The Fiat Toro
Ram’s U.S. lineup is pretty straight forward as they offer commercial vans as well as 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups. However, the brand’s lineup is far more interesting south of the boarder as they offer a Strada-based 700 and a Toro-based 1000. Yet another pickup is in the...
Jalopnik
The 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Exceeds My Wildest Expectations
I’m not going to lie: when Porsche unveiled the 911 Dakar at last year’s LA Auto Show — complete with ultra-slick footage of the thing sliding through dirt and kicking up an enviable cloud of dust — I was a little bit underwhelmed. As someone who adores all things WRC and who has loved the Dakar Rally for decades, I should have been thrilled. But I wasn’t.
Carscoops
Faulty Water Pumps Trigger Porsche Panamera, Bentley Continental Recall
More than 24,000 Porsche Panamera models and 650 Bentley Continental models are being recalled in the United States because of a water pump issue. Separate recall notices issued by Porsche and Bentley reveal that liquid can permeate through the pump housing into the electrical circuit board and connector. In the event of this happening, it could trigger a short circuit and may result in thermal damage to the external coolant pump. Damage done to the harness could also progress to the point where it triggers a vehicle fire.
Carscoops
Ford Performance Appears To Be Working On An Extreme F-150 Lightning
Ford is returning to Formula 1, but that wasn’t the only interesting thing the company revealed today. Quite the opposite as Ford Performance appears to be working on an extreme F-150 Lightning. Details are limited, but the automaker showed a slide depicting “EV Performance Demonstrators” including the SuperVan, Mustang...
Carscoops
Chevy Silverado-Based ‘Razorbak’ Might As Well Be The Next Batmobile
Believe it or not but this insane-looking vehicle was not built from the ground up for a Hollywood blockbuster like Batman and actually started out life as a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Duramax. It shares almost nothing in common with its former self. The vehicle is currently up for sale...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers up to 361 miles of range
Hyundai's handsome Ioniq 6 electric sedan doesn't only look good, it also offers some decent range. EPA-rated range estimates were published on Tuesday and the highest figure is 361 miles. That's 58 miles more range than the best estimate for the related Ioniq 5, and three miles more range than the highest estimate for the Tesla Model 3.
Carscoops
Tesla Model 3 Converted To A Time Attack Monster With Gigantic Aero
California-based tuner Unplugged Performance revealed the “Bioniq Phoenix”, a Tesla Model 3 that has been converted to a time attack monster. The new racecar was based on the EV that crashed during Pikes Peak practice back in 2020. Despite the extensive damage from the accident, the model has been fully rebuilt with even more aggressive aero, a central seating position, and more power from the electric powertrain making it faster around the track.
Carscoops
Refreshed Tesla Model 3 ‘Project Highland’ Caught Ahead Of Launch Later This Year
Tesla is hard at work preparing an update for the popular Model 3 sedan, and new photos of the car, which is reportedly carries the internal codename ‘Project Highland’, have surfaced on social media. Sporting camouflage front and back, the images offer a hint as to what the automaker is planning for the future of its entry level vehicle.
Carscoops
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Debuts With An 760 Hp V12 And Gorgeous 21-Inch Wheels
Aston Martin revealed the DBS 770 Ultimate, a special edition of the DBS with increased power, tweaked chassis, and unique styling touches. The grand tourer marking the end of the line for the current generation DBS will be produced in 499 units – 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes – with all of them already spoken for.
2024 Polestar 2 First Look Review: Perfecting The EV Recipe
Since Polestar launched its revolutionary cars in the USA in 2019, the brand's continual refinement of its offerings has seen it grow in popularity. The Polestar 2's latest update is substantial, however, with a facelift being just one part of it. There have been changes made to the permanent-magnetic electric motors and inverters powering the car, with the result being increased power and torque and improved range. Naturally, this also means quicker 0-60 times.
RideApart
BMW R 18 Goes Café Racer Courtesy Of XTR Pepo And MX911
The BMW R 18 is made for one thing: cruising. Sure, the 1,802cc boxer lays down 90 horsepower and 117 lb-ft of torque, but you’ll need every bit of kinetic energy to get the 761-pound bobber to move down the boulevard. If slow and low isn’t your pace, though, custom shops XTR Pepo and MX911 fashioned a custom R 18 that satisfies any need for speed.
