Top 3 Breakfast Spots in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Shaping the Future of Transportation: GoTriangle Surveys Community on Greater Triangle Commuter RailJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham author writes book on Ashe brothersThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NC State guard Jessica Timmons has left the program
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State guard Jessica Timmons has made the decision to step away from the program, multiple Pack Pride sources have confirmed. Timmons has not been on the sidelines for multiple games and did not travel with the Wolfpack to Atlanta, Ga. for the matchup against Georgia Tech. The sophomore from Charlotte played in 18 games this season after playing in 20 last year, averaging just 2.9 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in 8.5 minutes played.
Sporting News
College Basketball Best Bets: Duke vs. UNC odds, picks, predictions for the Tobacco Road rivalry game
As the calendar flips to February, the college basketball regular season is nearing its conclusion, and every game from here out takes on a bit more significance. On Saturday night, two of the game's most storied programs go head-to-head for the first time this season, as the Duke Blue Devils (-3) host the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
WXII 12
How did Duke become known as the Blue Devils?
DURHAM, N.C. — Did you know that the Duke Blue Devils could have become the polar bears, blue titans, blue eagles, or blue warriors just to name a few?. How the Duke Blue Devils got their name is just as historic as former Coach K’s legacy. But to know the full story we have to travel all the way back to World War I and to the Chasseurs Alpins, nicknamed, "les Diables Bleus," who were well-known French soldiers. The soldiers garnered attention with their unique training and knowledge of the alpine. They were called upon to break the stalemate of trench warfare in their native region of the French Alps.
The restaurant groups that are leading the Triangle food scene
The Triangle's food scene has been dominated in recent years by brilliant chefs expanding from one stellar eatery to the next. Here are some of the most active groups in the area: Matt KellyA four-time nominee for a James Beard award, Kelly has been one of the most influential chefs in Durham for the past decade, helping generate significant buzz for the city's culinary scene. Even after being forced to close the great seafood restaurant Saint James last year, his presence in Durham is growing. Restaurants: Mateo Bar de Tapas (Durham), Mother & Sons Trattoria (Durham), Alimentari (Durham) and Vin...
raleighmag.com
23 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Feb. 2–8
Calling all culture vultures! View works from Taiwanese-American artist Jan-Ru Wan, quilts by artist Regina Jestrow, and biomorphic sculptures by artist Allan Rosenbaum via this DTR art center’s winter exhibits. artspacenc.org. Through 2/12. Mlima’s Tale. “There’s a ghost on the Ivory Highway.” … Grab a seat for this...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
North Carolina lawmakers launch HBCU Caucus to bring awareness to those 10 schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – An idea that germinated years ago in the North Carolina General Assembly is taking root finally during Black History Month: Legislators are forming an HBCU Caucus to focus on the value and accomplishment of the state’s historically Black colleges and universities. State Sen. Gladys Robinson (D-Greensboro), who said she would co-chair […]
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Shirley Caesar
Shirley Caesar was born in Durham and is known as the "Queen of Gospel Music." She's performed for 7 decades and has won 12 Grammy awards, appearing on tv and in several films. She graduated from Shaw University and attended Duke Divinity School.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely food, every day of the week.
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Cheapism found the best hole-in-the-wall diners around the country, including this hidden gem in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Pizza Restaurant Made Yelp’s Most Unique In The Nation
When it comes to pizza, I guess the most common topping is probably pepperoni. However, at this North Carolina pizza restaurant that made Yelp’s “most unique” in the nation list, a different topping brings the crowds. According to The News & Observer, Pizzeria Toro in Durham was one of 20 spots in the nation to make the list. And, it is the only one in North Carolina to appear in the top 20. The NC Clams Pizza at Pizzeria Toro is the one that snagged the recognition. The pizza is wood-fired and topped with chiles, pecorino cheese and whole clams. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “Clams in the shell on a pizza might be my idea of heaven, now that I’ve tasted it.” Yelp compiled the list after studying pizza spots across the nation. The review service ranked on total volume, ratings and reviews using the term “unique pizza.”
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Tabs Britany Waddell as Newest Planning Director
The Town of Chapel Hill announced its selection for the local government’s latest planning director on Thursday. A release from the town said Interim Town Manager Chris Blue chose Britany Waddell for the role after most recently serving in the City of Raleigh government. Waddell, who was the assistant director of planning and development for the state’s capitol, has nearly two decades of planning experience in North Carolina, Maryland and the District of Columbia, according to Chapel Hill.
Never-before-seen video shows Dr. King speaking at NCSU as the KKK protests
RALEIGH, N.C. — Did you know Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once spoke to a crowd of 5,000 at Reynolds Coliseum on NC State Campus in Raleigh?. The historic event took place in 1966 – but it wasn't given momentous treatment. Instead, the moment was almost wiped from the history books.
