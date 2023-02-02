Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests February 2-5
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 2-5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
wrganews.com
Man dead following shooting on Reservoir Street
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023–9:16 a.m. A 56-year-old Aragon man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found outside the building and had...
thunder1320.com
Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Adairsville Police: 64-year-old man charged with shooting his son
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
WDEF
Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police investigating after a woman was shot early Sunday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
northjacksonpress.com
Pisgah Man Charged With Robbery
Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery […]. Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery call on County Road 778, Pisgah, AL. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the suspect (Jimmy PEEK, Jr. age 49, of Pisgah, AL.) allegedly went to a neighbor’s residence and forced…
coosavalleynews.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
WTVC
Woman dead, driver hospitalized after crash in Cleveland Sunday morning, police say
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Cleveland Police are investigating after two women were involved in a fatal crash Sunday morning. The crash happened on Keith Street near Monterrey’s Mexican Restaurant around 5:05 a.m. Cleveland Police say two women were found inside the vehicle. The 24-year-old driver was flown by Life...
coosavalleynews.com
Homeless Man Jailed for Stalking Woman
A homeless 38 year-old Rome man, Jonathan Lovell Brown, was arrested this week after reports said he stalked a woman at a home on Porter Street after being told to stay away by police. Reports added that the victim had previously taken out a protective order against Brown. Brown is...
Tip Jar Thief Strikes King’s Pizzeria in Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE — A man walked into King’s Pizzeria Thursday night asking for free food, and made off with the store’s tip jar, according to the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. Video footage showed the suspect taking the clear glass jar off the counter and hiding it on...
3 dead, including mother, in mass fentanyl overdose in north Georgia
Deputies are now working to find who sold them the drugs.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Found with Drugs Hiding Behind Store
Keelan Mark May, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him behind a convenience store on East 20th Street in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said that they found May with a clear plastic baggie containing meth. He was also found with a grinder...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Fire Damages House on Stateline Road
A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
thunder1320.com
Franklin County authorities identify woman found near roadway
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials have identified the female who was found deceased along a roadway last week as Portia Renee Duncan, age 53. Mrs. Duncan had been reported missing prior to her body’s discovery. Franklin County authorities responded on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:56 a.m. to Lightfoot...
WTVC
2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested in Northwest Georgia also Wanted on Outstanding Warrants in Alabama
Two people with active warrants in Alabama were arrested in Summerville this week after they were accused of entering an automobile to commit theft and later stealing a bag of potato chips at a supermarket. Summerville Police say that they received a call and responded to the Circle K gas...
