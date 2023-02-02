ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Ridge, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests February 2-5

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Feb. 2-5. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 7

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Shammarie Elliott – Possession Meth, Drug Paraphernalia, Shoplifting. Kayla Long – Possession Meth/Resale. Tonja Parton – Possession Meth/Petition to Revoke. Selena Pineda...
wrganews.com

Man dead following shooting on Reservoir Street

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023–9:16 a.m. A 56-year-old Aragon man is dead following a shooting on Reservoir Street in Rome Saturday. At around 7:36 p.m., a “shots fired” call was reported outside an apartment complex located at Park Homes. The victim was found outside the building and had...
ROME, GA
thunder1320.com

Sheriff’s department investigating gun safe found in road

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a call of a “Cannon” brand gun safe found in the roadway in the Morrison area last week. If anyone has had a safe stolen, you are encouraged to contact CCSD Sgt. James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 to see if this may be your safe.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Adairsville Police: 64-year-old man charged with shooting his son

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 64-year-old Adairsville man faces multiple charges after police say an argument escalated to him shooting his own son. According to Adairsville police officials, a man identified as Stanley Jarrett was involved in an argument in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday with his son David.
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northjacksonpress.com

Pisgah Man Charged With Robbery

Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery […]. Staff ReportsAt about noon on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators responded to a Robbery call on County Road 778, Pisgah, AL. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that the suspect (Jimmy PEEK, Jr. age 49, of Pisgah, AL.) allegedly went to a neighbor’s residence and forced…
PISGAH, AL
coosavalleynews.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
EAST RIDGE, TN
coosavalleynews.com

Homeless Man Jailed for Stalking Woman

A homeless 38 year-old Rome man, Jonathan Lovell Brown, was arrested this week after reports said he stalked a woman at a home on Porter Street after being told to stay away by police. Reports added that the victim had previously taken out a protective order against Brown. Brown is...
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Drugs Hiding Behind Store

Keelan Mark May, 33 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him behind a convenience store on East 20th Street in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Police said that they found May with a clear plastic baggie containing meth. He was also found with a grinder...
ROME, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Fire Damages House on Stateline Road

A house on Stateline Road was damaged by fire early Saturday morning. According to a press release from the East Ridge Fire Department, firefighters and Hamilton County EMS were dispatched to a reported residential fire on Greenslake Rd near Stateline Road just after 4 a.m. East Ridge Police arrived on scene reporting that the house fire was at 711 Stateline Rd.
EAST RIDGE, TN
thunder1320.com

Franklin County authorities identify woman found near roadway

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department officials have identified the female who was found deceased along a roadway last week as Portia Renee Duncan, age 53. Mrs. Duncan had been reported missing prior to her body’s discovery. Franklin County authorities responded on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9:56 a.m. to Lightfoot...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

2 charged with DCS van carjacking at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men face charges after authorities say they carjacked a Department of Children's Services (DCS) van taking a sentenced juvenile headed to west Tennessee at a gas station in Marion County. We also learned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office that investigators believe one of...
MARION COUNTY, TN

