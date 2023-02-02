ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Will DeWine's Private School Vouchers Come at the Expense of Full Public School Funding?

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONPmE_0ka85Y3M00
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor’s support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio’s Full School Funding Plan.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts to literacy programs, a $2,500 per child state tax deduction, and promotion of public school funding reform.

After DeWine’s speech, Senate President Matt Huffman spoke highly of the governor’s plans, though he believes the education overhaul Republicans have planned in Senate Bill 1 would implement plans faster.

“I think that if Senate Bill 1 is passed in its basic form, the governor is going to be able to execute on these things and do the reforms in a much more efficient way,” Huffman said.

Senate Bill 1 would rename the Department of Education as the Department of Education and Workforce, and place the leader of the department within the governor’s office. The leader of the bill, state Sen. Bill Reineke, R-Tiffin, also wants to see more focus on career tech and alternatives to traditional four-year degrees put on the same level as the rest of the state’s higher education.

Huffman said the current system only allows governors and legislators to act in a “reactive” way, not allowing for real change.

Democrats say the current system isn’t working either, but the solution for them is fully funding the public school system via the Fair School Funding plan.

DeWine mentioned the plan in his speech, saying it should be funded, but Democrats are unsure what Republicans’ plans are for the third year of the six-year phase-in designed in the plan. The plan has only been funded for two years so far because Huffman refused to assign funding priorities to future general assemblies.

“Gov. DeWine’s proposal to extend FSFP funding is adequate, but Ohio’s kids, families and school communities need a permanent commitment to the funding equity required by Ohio’s constitution,” said Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters Ohio, in a statement following the speech.

What Democrats and other public school advocates don’t want to see is further expansion of the EdChoice private school voucher program.

Unfortunately, many Republicans, the party holding the majority in both the House and Senate, have put their support behind “school choice,” meaning they’d like to see private schools as an option for more students.

DeWine himself gave his support to the idea as well, announcing that his proposed budget would expand eligibility for the voucher program to households at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.

“This investment will allow more families than ever to take advantage of this scholarship and find the best school for their children,” DeWine said on Tuesday.

The coalition All In For Ohio Kids, which includes the Ohio Federation of Teachers, the Ohio Education Association, Policy Matters Ohio and the Ohio Organizing Collaborative, agreed that they appreciated DeWine’s mention of the Fair School Funding Plan, but don’t see how the state can support other reforms at the same time as the needed public school funding changes.

“Legislators should also avoid competing funding obligations, such as expansion of private school vouchers or charter schools, that would hinder our ability to fully fund the public schools that 90% of Ohio students attend,” the coalition stated.

Policy Matters criticized DeWine’s proposal for a $2,500 tax deduction as a “far cry from the successful federal expanded child tax credit that cut child poverty by 30% nationwide.”

This article was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal and is republished here with permission.


Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 31

Sandy McCleese
2d ago

They take money from the public schools for the private and internet schools which is unconstitutional but hey, Republicans don't care about the people only power and money!

Reply
3
Frank Maynard
2d ago

I think private schools are private schools they generate their own money so you shouldn't text taxpayers dollars and give it to private schools

Reply
2
Agape@WWJD
2d ago

If not Catholic can you go to a Catholic School? My husband went through Catholic School that his parents paid for, and I sent my children to private Christian Schools I paid for. I never expected someone else to pay for my kids.

Reply(3)
2
Related
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine’s budget preview drew cheers, but with House GOP split, the donnybrook is about to begin: Thomas Suddes

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s annual state of the state speech, and budget preview, drew cheers and standing ovations Tuesday at the Statehouse. Good thing: He’ll need that memory to keep him going during the next five months, as the Ohio House of Representatives and state Senate chop and channel DeWine’s proposed $86.9 billion budget, amid House Republican bickering.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Lawmakers trying to make it easier to beat marijuana OVI charges: Some Ohioans are not happy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Senate Bill 26 would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence and witnesses to court to argue their case. The state’s limits for operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana would still be in place, but the bill’s sponsor, Senator Nathan Manning, says it would make things fairer for people who aren’t high while driving.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Cities in Ohio with the most living in poverty

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept […]
OHIO STATE
Washington Examiner

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020.
OHIO STATE
pointandshoreland.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with...
OHIO STATE
Chronicle-Telegram

State Rep. Gayle Manning gets Ohio House committee assignments

State Rep. Gayle Manning, R-North Ridgeville, has been appointed chairperson of the Ohio House Finance Subcommittee on Higher Education and as a member to several other committees. House Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, made the appointment. "I’m pleased to serve my district in the capacity aligned with my experience," Manning...
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio lawmaker wants to move future presidential primary elections to May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rep. Daniel Troy wants to etch into Ohioans’ calendars a consistent, unmoving date for the state’s primary election. Citing a need to quell voter confusion and shorten Ohio’s lengthy election cycle, the Willowick Democrat on Thursday proposed legislation that would set Ohio’s primary date in presidential election years as the first […]
OHIO STATE
Edy Zoo

Ohio Senators introduce a bill to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for third-party reports

COLUMBUS, OH. - Ohio Senator Schuring and Senator Lang have introduced a new bill, the S. B. No. 8, which aims to exempt motor vehicle dealers from liability for the contents of third-party motor vehicle history reports. The bill was introduced during the 135th General Assembly Regular Session and, if passed, would be enacted as section 4517.262 of the Revised Code.
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Keep on keepin’ on: Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity resubmitting summary signatures later this month

After being rejected by Ohio Attorney General (AG) Dave Yost on its first attempt to win approval of its amendment’s summary, the Ohio Coalition to End Qualified Immunity (OCEQI) will resubmit signatures on February 23. Having the AG’s office approve an amendment’s summary is the first significant hurdle needed to amend the Ohio Constitution, and for this case, to end qualified immunity in the state.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Homeschool co-op supporting white supremacy sends shockwaves through education circles

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some Ohio parents who condone teaching children white supremacist and Nazi views are sending shockwaves through the homeschooling communities and the state legislature. The group is called Dissident Homeschool. It is one of thousands of co-ops homeschooling families use as resources for curriculum, questions, ideas, and social outlets for their children.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
889
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy