Saweetie to Perform Free Virtual Super Bowl Concert in Roblox

By Todd Spangler
 3 days ago

Hip-hop artist Saweetie is swinging into the metaverse for the NFL ’s Super Bowl LVII pregame festivities.

The NFL announced plans for the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert, set to debut Friday, Feb. 10, exclusively in the Roblox virtual-world game platform.

Saweetie’s free virtual concert will take place in Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City area in Roblox, touted as a first-of-its-kind, music-themed social roleplaying experience. Saweetie will perform a “family-friendly” set as an avatar — in a fully motion-captured performance featuring her hit singles including “Tap-In.” According to the NFL, the virtual concert will “celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl LVII and promote a message of female empowerment to all tuning in.”

“I’m really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way!” Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, said in a statement. “As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world – Rhythm City on Roblox – is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity. I can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve created.”

Saweetie’s virtual concert will premiere on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT (available at roblox.com/rhythmcity ) and will re-air every hour on the hour until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. The concert also will be paired with a collection of digital items that will be sold on the Roblox marketplace.

“The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse and further cementing the tradition of content innovation at the Super Bowl,” Ed Kiang, the NFL’s VP of video gaming, said in a statement.

In addition to the virtual concert, the NFL will launch Super NFL Tycoon on Roblox presented by Intuit on Saturday, Feb. 4. The NFL’s latest experience on Roblox will allow users to live the fantasy of being an NFL team owner and practice important financial and business skills. Super NFL Tycoon simulates the experience of owning an NFL franchise, from drafting a team and building an “Intuit Stadium,” to managing cash flow, payroll, taxes and customer acquisition (with the help of Intuit’s products).

The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert, Super NFL Tycoon and Warner Music’s Rhythm City were each developed in partnership with Gamefam, a gaming and content company focused on metaverse platforms.

Variety

Clive Davis Talks Pre-Grammy Gala — and Reveals the Evening’s Final Performer

The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala — better known as “the Clive Party” — is a fete like no other, a place where you can see Bey and Jay at one table and Barbra Streisand and Nancy Pelosi at the next, where you’re seeing completely unique performances by some of the biggest stars in the world: Highlights we’ve witnessed over the years include seeing Brandi Carlile sing “A Case of You” to Joni Mitchell, Beck perform “The Man Who Sold the World” with the surviving members of Nirvana, and Lionel Richie blow the roof off the Beverly Hilton with a double shot...
Variety

Inside Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show Disaster: ‘The Conditions Were Absolutely Inhumane’

When John heard that Netflix was making a reality show version of the streamer’s hit drama “Squid Game,” he was all in. His love of the original series resonated with casting agents and, to his amazement, he was tapped as one of 456 contestants playing the U.K.-filmed game. As far as John was concerned, that eye-watering $4.56 million cash prize — the biggest ever in reality history — had his name on it. “I thought I was going to win it, because I’m so competitive,” says John, whose real name has been changed to protect his identity. “When it comes to...
Variety

