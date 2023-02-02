Saweetie to Perform Free Virtual Super Bowl Concert in Roblox

Hip-hop artist Saweetie is swinging into the metaverse for the NFL ’s Super Bowl LVII pregame festivities.

The NFL announced plans for the Saweetie Super Bowl Concert, set to debut Friday, Feb. 10, exclusively in the Roblox virtual-world game platform.

Saweetie’s free virtual concert will take place in Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City area in Roblox, touted as a first-of-its-kind, music-themed social roleplaying experience. Saweetie will perform a “family-friendly” set as an avatar — in a fully motion-captured performance featuring her hit singles including “Tap-In.” According to the NFL, the virtual concert will “celebrate the upcoming Super Bowl LVII and promote a message of female empowerment to all tuning in.”

“I’m really excited to bring this iconic moment to the metaverse and share my music with a whole new audience in such a unique way!” Saweetie, whose real name is Diamonté Harper, said in a statement. “As an artist, innovator, and football fan, to be able to perform during Super Bowl LVII weekend in this new world – Rhythm City on Roblox – is something I never imagined that I would be involved in. I am very grateful and happy about this opportunity. I can’t wait for fans to experience what we’ve created.”

Saweetie’s virtual concert will premiere on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT (available at roblox.com/rhythmcity ) and will re-air every hour on the hour until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. The concert also will be paired with a collection of digital items that will be sold on the Roblox marketplace.

“The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert Presented by Intuit will be an anchor entertainment event bringing fans together in the metaverse and further cementing the tradition of content innovation at the Super Bowl,” Ed Kiang, the NFL’s VP of video gaming, said in a statement.

In addition to the virtual concert, the NFL will launch Super NFL Tycoon on Roblox presented by Intuit on Saturday, Feb. 4. The NFL’s latest experience on Roblox will allow users to live the fantasy of being an NFL team owner and practice important financial and business skills. Super NFL Tycoon simulates the experience of owning an NFL franchise, from drafting a team and building an “Intuit Stadium,” to managing cash flow, payroll, taxes and customer acquisition (with the help of Intuit’s products).

The Saweetie Super Bowl Concert, Super NFL Tycoon and Warner Music’s Rhythm City were each developed in partnership with Gamefam, a gaming and content company focused on metaverse platforms.