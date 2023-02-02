Portland man faces vehicular homicide charge in deadly Vancouver crash

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A driver is facing a vehicular homicide charge after he crashed in Vancouver late Wednesday night, killing his passenger, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30. WSP says 48-year-old Warren Dickinson of Portland was taking the southbound Interstate 205 exit from westbound State Route 500. Dickinson drove off the road, striking a barrier and causing the Kia Stinger to roll onto the right shoulder of Interstate 205, according to investigators.

At the scene, Dickinson’s passenger, 50-year-old Dennis Coplin of Woodland, was pronounced dead. Dickinson was taken to Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center for treatment. Officials did not say how severe his injuries are.

