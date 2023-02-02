Mayor Wu to offer MBTA discounted passes and free bluebikes memberships

The City of Boston wants to encourage employees to use public transportation to get to work.

Under this new benefits package, the city would pay 65% of city employees MBTA monthly pass and offer free BlueBikes memberships. The program received over 900 new sign ups since its launch.

There are about 18,000 employees on the city’s rolls.

The move reportedly comes at the urging of an employee research group working with city hall.

They argued the city was giving employees more incentives to drive than use public transportation.

After 3 years of lobbying, and surveying city employees, this benefit package is a reality.

The Mayor also announced that in partnership with City of Boston health partners, the City has expanded employees’ annual fitness reimbursement to include active mobility expenses including:

Vehicles: Purchase of active mobility vehicles including bikes, cargo bikes, and scooters

Equipment: Purchase of equipment for active mobility vehicle such as helmets, parts, and gear

Maintenance: Payment to have active mobility vehicle equipment repaired or inspected

City leadership says the program will also we used as a tool for employee retention and recruiting.

