ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu to offer MBTA discounted passes and free bluebikes memberships

By Crystal Haynes
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuVGm_0ka85Lp900

The City of Boston wants to encourage employees to use public transportation to get to work.

Under this new benefits package, the city would pay 65% of city employees MBTA monthly pass and offer free BlueBikes memberships. The program received over 900 new sign ups since its launch.

There are about 18,000 employees on the city’s rolls.

The move reportedly comes at the urging of an employee research group working with city hall.

They argued the city was giving employees more incentives to drive than use public transportation.

After 3 years of lobbying, and surveying city employees, this benefit package is a reality.

The Mayor also announced that in partnership with City of Boston health partners, the City has expanded employees’ annual fitness reimbursement to include active mobility expenses including:

  • Vehicles: Purchase of active mobility vehicles including bikes, cargo bikes, and scooters
  • Equipment: Purchase of equipment for active mobility vehicle such as helmets, parts, and gear
  • Maintenance: Payment to have active mobility vehicle equipment repaired or inspected

City leadership says the program will also we used as a tool for employee retention and recruiting.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Government Technology

Boston Mayor Wu Offers City Staff Incentives to Ditch Cars

(TNS) — A new benefits package rolled out to city employees is geared at getting more cars off the road, through enhanced incentives for public transit and bike share use. Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that the City of Boston will pay 65% of each employee’s MBTA monthly pass of their choice, a significant cost savings compared to the pre-tax discount workers had been offered previously.
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Malden, MA

Malden is an accessible city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, via private and public transport. The reward in getting here is a modern-looking downtown complemented by historic places and nature parks that offer a perfect balance between living the city life and staying close to the woodlands and lakes. There’s Waitt’s...
MALDEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rockport nursing home evacuated after burst pipe floods building

The occupants of a nursing home had to be quickly evacuated after a burst water pipe caused flooding and damage in the building. 2/4/23 7:15PM. There is a water main break at the nursing home on South St which has caused flooding and damage in the... Several police cars could be spotted in front of the Oceanside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on South Street. Police did not state where the occupants were relocated to.
ROCKPORT, MA
92 Moose

Airline Offering “All You Can Fly” Pass To Maine & Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

New commission taking action to hold police accountable in Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Memphis to Massachusetts: A CityLine/Chronicle Special. Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston Branch of the NAACP and Enrique Zuniga, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Peace Officers Standards and Training or POST Commission discuss Police reforms and accountability in Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

City commission issues its first fines under Boston Residents Jobs Policy

A Boston commission charged with enforcing a decades-old city diversity hiring policy issued its first fines Wednesday, penalizing two construction companies a combined $20,700 for failing to file the number of hours that Boston residents, women and people of color have worked on recent projects. Wednesday’s vote to sanction the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
147K+
Followers
156K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy