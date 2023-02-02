Read full article on original website
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s vehicular pursuit law handcuffs when law enforcement can pursue an offender
RICHLAND, Wash. – A law in Washington is making it difficult for law enforcement to protect the community from dangerous offenders and situations. The Richland Police Department continues to look for Michael Reep. The officers say that Reep was involved in a deadly shooting on January 26th on McMurray...
FOX 11 and 41
Probable cause reveals RPD’s believed timeline in McMurray St shooting
RICHLAND, Wash. — Probable cause documents for suspect Michael Reep reveal the timeline suggested by the Richland Police Department regarding the McMurray St shooting on January 26. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Julie Long approved Reep’s arrest based on the information filed by RPD Detective Cameron Fancher. Fancher reports...
Pasco officers justified in shooting 2 murder suspects, killing one of them, prosecutor says
The gunman who was killed was wearing body armor, say investigators
Gunman sentenced for nearly killing a Tri-Cities man in a case of mistaken identity
The chase began in a Walmart parking lot.
KIMA TV
RPD attempt to arrest murder suspect, unable to pursue after he flees Wednesday night
Richland Wash. — On Wednesday evening, Richland Police say they attempted to arrest a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on January 26th on McMurray street. The Richland Police Department says the suspect who they believe to be Michael Reep then drove his car into...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Byram links crime surge to Measure 110
PENDLETON – Thefts, trespasses, and criminal mischief charges have increased significantly in Pendleton. Thefts alone are up 80 percent between 2021 and 2022. Police Chief Chuck Byram says he thinks the statistics will keep growing unless Oregon addresses the problems from legalizing personal possession of narcotics. “Whenever we deal...
KEPR
Two Pasco Police officers justified in using deadly force in a shootout in May 2020
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Franklin County Prosecutors have determined two Pasco Police Department officers were justified in using deadly force in a shootout which killed one murder suspect and injured another murder suspect in May of 2020. Officials of the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said on May 17,...
610KONA
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
$4K Fraud Suspect Sought by Deputies, Other Law Enforcement
Know this person? The Benton County Sheriff's Office would like to 'meet' her as well. The BCSO did not specify where the alleged fraud took place but is seeking tips from the public. Officers say this woman used a series of transfers to steal over $4,000. She was captured on...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
A beloved Pasco police captain is being remembered for his decades of caring
The former farmer joined the Pasco Police Department in 1970.
Murder charge dropped in death of woman left outside in frigid cold for hours
“We do not do trial by ambush.”
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update February 1: Breaking McMurray St. shooting information
The Richland Police Department has named the suspected shooter from the McMurray St shooting after he got away from an attempted arrest on February 1. Michael Reep is considered armed and dangerous.
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
Flaming truck fire lights up the night sky near Pasco
The semi burst into flames near a fire station.
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. This is a developing story, which means information...
