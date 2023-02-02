ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

FOX 11 and 41

Probable cause reveals RPD’s believed timeline in McMurray St shooting

RICHLAND, Wash. — Probable cause documents for suspect Michael Reep reveal the timeline suggested by the Richland Police Department regarding the McMurray St shooting on January 26. Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Julie Long approved Reep’s arrest based on the information filed by RPD Detective Cameron Fancher. Fancher reports...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Byram links crime surge to Measure 110

PENDLETON – Thefts, trespasses, and criminal mischief charges have increased significantly in Pendleton. Thefts alone are up 80 percent between 2021 and 2022. Police Chief Chuck Byram says he thinks the statistics will keep growing unless Oregon addresses the problems from legalizing personal possession of narcotics. “Whenever we deal...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large

(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office warns of Bitcoin scam callers

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an influx of scam calls regarding Bitcoin transfers to the office. It reports that numerous people have reported cold calls with an elaborate story asking for Bitcoin. The caller will likely use information about you found...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?

Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Power outage affects more than 500 north of West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — More than 500 homes are experiencing a power outage in the Horn Rapids area, according to a Facebook post by Benton REA. The utility company says that crews have been dispatched are working to restore power soon. This is a developing story, which means information...
WEST RICHLAND, WA

