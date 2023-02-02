Read full article on original website
Amazon adds another antitrust lobbyist
NEW BUSINESS: Fresh off a year in which it spent more money on lobbying than ever before, Amazon is showing no signs of slowing down. The e-commerce giant has retained Stewart Jeffries of Jeffries Strategies to lobby on competition, data privacy, intellectual property and intermediary liability, according to newly filed disclosures.
Will a divided Congress give hospitals what they want?
HOSPITALS LOOK AHEAD — The American Hospital Association, one of the biggest health advocacy groups in the country, released its policy agenda for the coming year — focusing on solving workforce shortages and securing more federal money for hospitals. Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA’s senior vice president for federal...
Senate Judiciary tackles drug patent reform, again
Presented by Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. SENATE JUDICIARY TO REVISIT DRUG PRICING BILLS — Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are not wasting time revisiting a package of bills that aim to increase competition to brand drugs. The committee is expected to mark up five bipartisan bills next week...
Hoarding and fretting: Europe’s drug shortages
Pharmacy shelves in European countries are barer than normal this winter just as they are in the U.S. The problem is both one of increased demand — the result of Covid-19 and the return of flu and respiratory syncytial virus — plus supply-chain problems linked to inflation and Europe’s energy crisis, reports POLITICO’s Carlo Martuscelli.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
The confirmation comes as reports in Costa Rica showed a similar aircraft to the one above the U.S. flying above that country’s western coast.
Crypto’s new challenge: The community bank lobby
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. downs Chinese spy balloon off Carolinas coast
At President Biden's direction, a fighter jet assigned to U.S. Northern Command shot down the craft that sparked security concerns as it drifted across the nation.
China’s Mideast buildup stirs security worries for U.S.
Chinese state-owned companies are making billions of dollars in investments near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's prime conduits for oil shipments — a move that could lay the groundwork for a future military presence.
It’s 2023. Why are militaries still using spy balloons?
Experts say they're cheap, can carry a lot, and can hang out for a long time.
5 questions for crypto’s Sheila Warren
Happy Friday and welcome to the Future in 5 Questions. Today, we have Sheila Warren — the CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the leading advocacy organization for cryptocurrency and blockchain groups. She’s also the co-host of Money Reimagined, a CoinDesk TV show and podcast. As part of her decade-long career in tech policy strategy, Warren founded the blockchain and digital assets team for WEF, the group that hosts Davos.
Biden brought down a Chinese spy balloon. But he hasn’t tanked bilateral ties
Biden and Xi can choose to climb an “escalation ladder” or turn the page on this incident in order to not worsen bilateral relations
The dangers of being a female politician
Good morning, rulers! I’m usually the producer for Women Rule, but I’m stepping in today as your guest-host. Good to meet you all. Wednesday night, New Jersey councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour was found in her car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Senate Democrat joins GOP in thumping Biden over Chinese balloon response
Sen. Jon Tester said he plans to hold a hearing “to get real answers” from the Biden administration on the violation of U.S. airspace.
Schumer: All senators to receive briefing on spy balloon Feb. 15
The Senate majority leader praised President Joe Biden and his team as "calm, calculating and effective."
Judge demands answers after Jan. 6 defendant recants guilt
“I wouldn't change anything I did,” said the defendant.
Biden, the balloon, and the age of anti-China one-upmanship
The fascination with how to down the intelligence gathering balloon quickly gave way into the new geopolitical reality: there is no downside to being a China hawk.
Timeline: A Chinese spy balloon’s 7-day trip across the United States
As a Chinese spy balloon made its way east across the United States last week, a military and diplomatic crisis played out on the ground.
Biden on Chinese balloon: 'We’re going to take care of it'
China has denied that it was using the balloon to spy on the U.S.
Putting the E, S and G in attorneys general
FIRST THEY CAME FOR BLACKROCK — They've come for asset managers and for the Chamber of Commerce. Now Republicans are coming for their own...nonprofit organizations?. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the National Association of Attorneys General a letter last week asking for it to disclose its investments and financial positions in order to root out "corrosive 'ESG' practices of investment firms and other players in the financial industry," Jordan reports.
