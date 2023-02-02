ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Amazon adds another antitrust lobbyist

NEW BUSINESS: Fresh off a year in which it spent more money on lobbying than ever before, Amazon is showing no signs of slowing down. The e-commerce giant has retained Stewart Jeffries of Jeffries Strategies to lobby on competition, data privacy, intellectual property and intermediary liability, according to newly filed disclosures.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Will a divided Congress give hospitals what they want?

HOSPITALS LOOK AHEAD — The American Hospital Association, one of the biggest health advocacy groups in the country, released its policy agenda for the coming year — focusing on solving workforce shortages and securing more federal money for hospitals. Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA’s senior vice president for federal...
POLITICO

Senate Judiciary tackles drug patent reform, again

Presented by Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. SENATE JUDICIARY TO REVISIT DRUG PRICING BILLS — Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are not wasting time revisiting a package of bills that aim to increase competition to brand drugs. The committee is expected to mark up five bipartisan bills next week...
POLITICO

Hoarding and fretting: Europe’s drug shortages

Pharmacy shelves in European countries are barer than normal this winter just as they are in the U.S. The problem is both one of increased demand — the result of Covid-19 and the return of flu and respiratory syncytial virus — plus supply-chain problems linked to inflation and Europe’s energy crisis, reports POLITICO’s Carlo Martuscelli.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

Crypto’s new challenge: The community bank lobby

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

5 questions for crypto’s Sheila Warren

Happy Friday and welcome to the Future in 5 Questions. Today, we have Sheila Warren — the CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the leading advocacy organization for cryptocurrency and blockchain groups. She’s also the co-host of Money Reimagined, a CoinDesk TV show and podcast. As part of her decade-long career in tech policy strategy, Warren founded the blockchain and digital assets team for WEF, the group that hosts Davos.
POLITICO

The dangers of being a female politician

Good morning, rulers! I’m usually the producer for Women Rule, but I’m stepping in today as your guest-host. Good to meet you all. Wednesday night, New Jersey councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour was found in her car with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Putting the E, S and G in attorneys general

FIRST THEY CAME FOR BLACKROCK — They've come for asset managers and for the Chamber of Commerce. Now Republicans are coming for their own...nonprofit organizations?. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent the National Association of Attorneys General a letter last week asking for it to disclose its investments and financial positions in order to root out "corrosive 'ESG' practices of investment firms and other players in the financial industry," Jordan reports.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy