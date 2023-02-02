Baseball season's almost here! And if fans weren't already excited, there's tangible proof of the potential for the Mariners in 2023. For starters, Manager Scott Servais said it might just be the deepest team he's had since his arrival in Seattle in 2016. That depth both in the lineup and the pitching rotation could be all the difference in the M's making another step forward this season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO