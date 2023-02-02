Read full article on original website
Seattle Mariners' 2023 Regular Season Schedule
MLB schedules will look quite a bit different in 2023, as each team will play the 29 MLB teams for the first time in baseball history. Here's a look at the Seattle Mariners' entire schedule for the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season.
KOMO News
One on One with Mariners Manager Scott Servais ahead of the new season
Baseball season's almost here! And if fans weren't already excited, there's tangible proof of the potential for the Mariners in 2023. For starters, Manager Scott Servais said it might just be the deepest team he's had since his arrival in Seattle in 2016. That depth both in the lineup and the pitching rotation could be all the difference in the M's making another step forward this season.
Yardbarker
Fred Claire, Austin Chubb & Ned Colletti Remember Late Dodgers Scout Ralph Avila
With longtime scout Ralph Avila passing away, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost one of the most impactful members from within their franchise’s storied legacy. Employed for 55 years with the Dodgers organization, Avila will be remembered as one of the highest-regarded scouts that the club, or Major League Baseball for that matter, has ever seen.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres' 2023 Official Regular Season Schedule
The San Diego Padres are now less than two months away from Opening Day. The Padres will open the 2023 regular season at home, playing the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. The Arizona Diamondbacks will visit Petco for a short two-game series, before the Padres travel to Atlanta and New York to play the Braves and Mets.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
NBC Sports
Zaidi, Haniger anticipate Giants among best HR-hitting teams
There's plenty of potential for power in the Giants' lineup for the 2023 MLB season, and the team expects to capitalize on it. In recent interviews with KNBR, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and newly-acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger said the Giants could be among the league's best home run-hitting teams this season.
bvmsports.com
Good Morning San Diego: Padres beginning to make Spring Training journey
Filed under: Good Morning San Diego: Padres beginning to make Spring Training journey Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, February 3, 2023. By Jeremy Brener@JeremyBrener Feb 3, 2023, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options…
bvmsports.com
Padres Promote Ryan Christenson To Associate Manager
Padres Promote Ryan Christenson To Associate Manager By Anthony Franco | February 3, 2023 at 5:12pm CDT The Padres announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season this afternoon. There are a few shakeups for Bob Melvin’s second season leading the San Diego dugout. Ryan Christenson has been given the title of associate manager. The 48-year-old joined Melvin in making…
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Giants, ace righty Logan Webb talking extension; Angels still looking to fill need
We are less than two weeks away from spring training, baseball fans. Here is each team's spring training reporting date. Now here are Sunday's hot stove rumors as you await baseball's return in a few weeks. Giants, Webb have had extension talks. The Giants and ace righty Logan Webb have...
