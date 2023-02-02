ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOMO News

One on One with Mariners Manager Scott Servais ahead of the new season

Baseball season's almost here! And if fans weren't already excited, there's tangible proof of the potential for the Mariners in 2023. For starters, Manager Scott Servais said it might just be the deepest team he's had since his arrival in Seattle in 2016. That depth both in the lineup and the pitching rotation could be all the difference in the M's making another step forward this season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Fred Claire, Austin Chubb & Ned Colletti Remember Late Dodgers Scout Ralph Avila

With longtime scout Ralph Avila passing away, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost one of the most impactful members from within their franchise’s storied legacy. Employed for 55 years with the Dodgers organization, Avila will be remembered as one of the highest-regarded scouts that the club, or Major League Baseball for that matter, has ever seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

San Diego Padres' 2023 Official Regular Season Schedule

The San Diego Padres are now less than two months away from Opening Day. The Padres will open the 2023 regular season at home, playing the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. The Arizona Diamondbacks will visit Petco for a short two-game series, before the Padres travel to Atlanta and New York to play the Braves and Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Zaidi, Haniger anticipate Giants among best HR-hitting teams

There's plenty of potential for power in the Giants' lineup for the 2023 MLB season, and the team expects to capitalize on it. In recent interviews with KNBR, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and newly-acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger said the Giants could be among the league's best home run-hitting teams this season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
bvmsports.com

Good Morning San Diego: Padres beginning to make Spring Training journey

Filed under: Good Morning San Diego: Padres beginning to make Spring Training journey Everything you need to know about MLB news and your San Diego Padres for Friday, February 3, 2023. By Jeremy Brener@JeremyBrener Feb 3, 2023, 6:00am PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options…
SAN DIEGO, CA
bvmsports.com

Padres Promote Ryan Christenson To Associate Manager

Padres Promote Ryan Christenson To Associate Manager By Anthony Franco | February 3, 2023 at 5:12pm CDT The Padres announced their coaching staff for the 2023 season this afternoon. There are a few shakeups for Bob Melvin’s second season leading the San Diego dugout. Ryan Christenson has been given the title of associate manager. The 48-year-old joined Melvin in making…
SAN DIEGO, CA

