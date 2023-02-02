Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Tom Brady has an offer to come back out of retirement
Patriots owner and Brady superfan Robert Kraft says he'd sign Brady for one day, so he can retire as a New England Patriot. Brady won six Super Bowls with the Patriots before moving to Tampa.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Travis Kelce has message for Chiefs fans: 'Do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial'
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is begging fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia because it has backfired for fans of other teams.
Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update
It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"
Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out
Rob Parker called out Pro Football Hall of Fame voters and demand that they don’t include ‘cheater’ Tom Brady on their ballots.
Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s arrest warrant reveals more gruesome details reportedly pointed gun at woman
Offseason hasn’t even begun for the Cincinnati Bengals, and already they are facing a major issue. The team’s running back, Joe Mixon, is facing an arrest warrant issued on a count of aggravated menacing. According to reports, Mixon is accused of threatening a woman with the words, “You...
Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars
The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Patrick Mahomes Responds to NFL Coach Claim He Flopped on Game-Deciding Penalty
Last weekend’s AFC title game ended on controversial terms as a late hit flag against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put Kansas City in field goal range to end the game and send them to the Super Bowl. The foul in question was committed by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, who pushed Mahomes after the QB had already established himself out of bounds. A brutal call to end Cincinnati’s season, but the right one, according to the rule book.
Browns’ Myles Garrett suffers dislocation injury during Pro Bowl games
For the Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and the rest of the participants, the 2023 Pro Bowl games were expected to be a light-hearted event used to recognize the NFL’s best talent. There wasn’t any actual tackle football played. But Garrett still limped away with a worrisome injury. Garrett...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants trade up; Jets get QB help; Eagles overhaul secondary in latest 1st-round mock
The Chicago Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. They are followed by the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rounding...
Why wearing white in the Super Bowl is an advantage for the Chiefs
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The white Super Bowl jersey has a piece of history in determining a winner on the largest stage in football. Uniforms for the 57th edition of the biggest football game of the year were released earlier this week. The Kansas City Chiefs will debut its white-on-white uniform for the first time in […]
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes hits the nail on the head when talking about his legacy
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tom Brady had some great battles, in the playoffs and in the regular season. He took a ring from the Chiefs, as he does with a lot of teams, and a lot of fans will likely never forgive him for it. But, most people will...
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
Derek Carr gets massive ovation from Pro Bowl crowd in Las Vegas
Quarterback Derek Carr has played his whole career with the Las Vegas (previously Oakland) Raiders, but it appears he will call a new place home moving forward. After Carr was benched for the Raiders’ final two regular season games, it didn’t look like the home crowd would get a chance to give him a proper sendoff.
Lakers Are Hesitant About A Kyrie Irving Trade Because They Don't Want To Give Him A $200 Million Contract
The Los Angeles Lakers are not sure about trading for Kyrie Irving and then giving him a $200 million contract in the summer, says Brian Windhorst.
