Last weekend’s AFC title game ended on controversial terms as a late hit flag against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put Kansas City in field goal range to end the game and send them to the Super Bowl. The foul in question was committed by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, who pushed Mahomes after the QB had already established himself out of bounds. A brutal call to end Cincinnati’s season, but the right one, according to the rule book.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO