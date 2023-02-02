ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Saddened By The Gisele Update

It was Gisele Bundchen, not Tom Brady, who truly pushed for the divorce this past fall. Gisele wanted a divorce from Tom, while the now-retired NFL quarterback wanted to stay together. Brady, 45, reportedly took the divorce decision extremely hard. "During his most hyper-focused time of his life, ...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Forced To Undergo "Intervention"

Former Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Tony Romo burst onto the scene as the flagship color commentator with CBS in 2017, being paired with play-by-play broadcaster Jim Nantz and replacing former color commentator Phil Simms.
OnlyHomers

Superstar NFL Wide Receiver Facing Time Behind Bars

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a disastrous season, a season in which the team failed to build on their 2021 playoff appearance in the National Football League. In 2022, the Arizona Cardinals went 4-13 and proceeded to fire the head coach, Kliff Kingsbury.
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes Responds to NFL Coach Claim He Flopped on Game-Deciding Penalty

Last weekend’s AFC title game ended on controversial terms as a late hit flag against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put Kansas City in field goal range to end the game and send them to the Super Bowl. The foul in question was committed by Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai, who pushed Mahomes after the QB had already established himself out of bounds. A brutal call to end Cincinnati’s season, but the right one, according to the rule book.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move

As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
