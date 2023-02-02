Read full article on original website
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE HOSTING “BOOM! THE RISE AND FALL OF MISSOURI’S BLACK BUSINESS DISTRICT”
Missouri Valley College (MVC) is hosting “Boom! The Rise and Fall of Missouri’s Black Business District,” which is a traveling exhibition organized by the Missouri State Museum at Murrell Library on the MVC campus through February 28. The exhibition tells the story of five Black business districts throughout the state.
SCCC DECA STUDENTS PARTICIPATE AT DISTRICT COMPETITION
32 Saline County Career Center DECA students participated at district-level competition in UMKC on February 1 2023. There will be eight members who will be moving on to compete at the state level, which is held March 12-14, 2022 at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City. DECA prepares emerging leaders...
CHUCK MOORE
Chuck Moore, 57, of Marshall, MO, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Inurnment will follow in Malta Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
GREEN RIDGE FBLA COMPETES IN DISTRICT LEADERSHIP COMPETITION
The Green Ridge FBLA chapter traveled to the University of Central Missouri (UCM) for the annual District Leadership Competition on Thursday, February 2. Several teams brought home medals with many of those qualifying to move on to the State Competition in April. The results for the team are listed below:
AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Several area city governments are scheduled to meet on Monday, February 6. The Concordia Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 5:45 p.m. in Room 202 of the Concordia Community Building located at 802 South Gordon Street. – — The Marshall City Council is scheduled to begin...
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with domestic assault in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a Marshall Police Officer was dispatched to a residence in Marshall on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for a report of a physical disturbance. A victim stated Harley David Tinsley had allegedly yelled at him for a cell phone being too loud. A verbal argument allegedly ensued and Tinsley charged him and pushed him against a wall and began choking him.
MARSHALL MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man was found guilty of second degree murder in Saline County on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Terrelle Palmer was the subject of a manhunt over three years ago. According to court documents, Palmer shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died and three others suffered injuries on October 2, 2019. The shootings led to a citywide lock down. Palmer fled the area and was apprehended in Mississippi on October 18, 2019.
KNOB NOSTER STATE PARK HOSTING EVENTS FOR PRESCHOOL-AGED CHILDREN
Knob Noster State park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park during the month of February. Held in the park’s visitor center, this special program will feature nature stories, songs and crafts for preschool-aged children. The program dates and topics are:. -February 16 at 10 a.m. – Winter Birds...
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL COUNTY FOR THE WEEK OF FEBRUARY 6-12
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has construction work planned in Carroll County for the week of February 6-12. According to MoDOT, Route UU remains closed through February for a bridge deck replacement over Turkey Creek and Big Creek. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned...
MVC SPRING STUDENT RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM SCHEDULED FOR MAY
Missouri Valley College students will have the opportunity to share their academic, creative and professional work at the spring 2022 Missouri Valley College Student Research Symposium on May 1. This all-day event is free and open to the public. MVC students across all academic majors are encouraged to present at...
