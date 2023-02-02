Read full article on original website
Behind MinnPost’s series on addressing health outcomes for Black Minnesotans
Call it a happy coincidence. Four Fridays in February, four stories focusing on addressing health outcomes of Black Minnesotans. And it just happens to be Black History Month. But it wasn’t the plan, it’s just how things shaped out. Race and health equity reporter Ava Kian began conceptualizing the series several months back. We considered launching the four-part series in December but decided to hold it for fear it wouldn’t get the traction it deserved with many people focused on year-end holidays. The reporting was too important for that.
Minneapolis ups enforcement of winter parking restrictions with tickets; towing
Says MPR’s Tim Nelson, “Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. ‘What we wanted to do was to give people a grace period and also educate them, without starting right away, issuing citations and tagging people for it’, said Ahmed Adow, director of traffic control for the city, in an interview with MPR News. W’e did three days where we issued warning citations’. Adow conceded some people may have concluded that the city had been bluffing. The warning period is now over.”
Twin Cities drivers have become distracted and dangerous: We need speed cameras
There is an effective technological solution to crashes creating carnage on our city streets. Yes, I’m talking about speed cameras. Especially during the ongoing COVID crisis, traffic crashes have spiraled out of control, undoing years of progress on reducing injuries on the roads. Minnesota needs legislation to allow cities to bring safety to our streets. It’s time to embrace a commonsense technological fix.
Racer who once retired wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in just under 15 hours
For the Star Tribune, Christa Lawler reports, “After nearly three days and 300 miles spent cruising near the North Shore, Keith Aili’s team of Alaskan huskies stopped Tuesday just shy of the finish line — a swatch of orange paint sprayed into packed snow between the Grand Portage Lodge & Casino and Lake Superior. Ultimately, it was Rudolph, the dog behind Aili’s lead dogs, who coaxed the team through to make it official — 14 hours, 59 minutes, 20 seconds and the veteran musher’s second Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title.”
Recruitment, retention and role in community among focuses for new St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry
Axel Henry was unanimously approved by the St. Paul City Council in November to be the city’s next police chief after being picked from among five finalists. Born and raised in St. Paul and a 24-year veteran of the department, Henry had worked his way from night shifts as a patrol officer to overseeing the department’s narcotics, financial intelligence and human trafficking divisions.
Three found dead in pickup truck in Bloomington
The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports three were found dead in a pickup truck in Bloomington parking lot in what police say was a murder-suicide. The Today show interviewed Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, who is making history as the first Black female sheriff in the state of Minnesota. In...
How not to get ripped off by ice dam removal scams
WCCO TV’s Adam Duxter has tips for how to not get ripped off by ice dam removal scams this winter as many Minnesotans experience icy build-ups on their roofs. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports a gender discrimination lawsuit filed against the U of M by nine former Minnesota Gopher football players who were accused of sexual assault has been dismissed by a federal judge: “U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank dismissed the lawsuit late last week, saying the former players had failed to ‘produce sufficient evidence of sex discrimination,’” Olson writes.
Why Walz wants to spend $276M on broadband on top of nearly $1 billion in federal funds
Renewed interest in public funding to subsidize construction of high-speed internet infrastructure in rural areas since the COVID-19 pandemic began has resulted in gobs of broadband money in Minnesota — at least compared to what used to be spent on the issue. But the oodles of cash, mostly approved...
What Hamline can learn from businesses as it charts it path forward
Universities are businesses. Like any business they occasionally have to engage in crisis management, responding to threats, including those to their brand if not their very existence. Hamline University is at that point now. Locally and nationally its reputation is severely damaged. It is at the center of cultural wars...
Another Republican refuses to ban Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
At Axios Sareen Habeshian and Andrew Solender say, “Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, on Friday joined a group of House Republicans opposed to kicking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, off the Foreign Affairs Committee, putting the high-profile effort dangerously close to failing. Why it matters: It could lead to another destabilizing loss for Republicans on the House floor just weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, took 15 ballots to capture the speaker’s gavel amid defections from his party. Driving the news: Buck, a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, told NBC News’ Chuck Todd he is against Republicans removing Democrats like Omar from their committees.”
Not only is Glencore/PolyMet mine bad for water, the company is all around bad news
Near the end of last year, it was reported that the state of Minnesota has spent at least $6.4 million to defend PolyMet’s proposed copper-sulfide mine. Somehow, the state has gotten caught up in spending millions of dollars that, in the end, advance the interests of a foreign-owned mining company.
Frontline health care workers reach tentative contract agreement with HealthPartners
Era Atre at KARE-11 is reporting nearly 1,800 members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa reached an agreement to protect “industry-leading” healthcare benefits from cuts or concessions, after spending 21 hours at the bargaining table with HealthPartners. Grace Birnstengel at MPR News introduces a five-part series on Minneapolis’...
Black Maternal Health Caucus pushing for change in new Minnesota legislative session
Almost two years ago, the few Black women in the Minnesota Legislature recognized a need to address the growing disparities Black mothers and babies face, so they formed the Black Maternal Health Caucus. Since then, the Legislature includes more Black women, and the caucus has grown to five members who...
What a new abortion law says about changing DFL politics in Minnesota
Minnesota’s new law establishing a fundamental right to an abortion — signed by Gov. Tim Walz at the Capitol on Tuesday — would not have passed the DFL-controlled House just one year ago. That’s because Democrats’ narrow 70-64 majority included a handful of DFLers from more rural...
McCollum reintroduces Boundary Waters bill
WASHINGTON — Saying the steps the Biden administration took to bar mining in the Superior National Forest are not permanent, Rep. Betty McCollum on Tuesday reintroduced a bill that would offer permanent protections. “Last week’s historic action by Secretary Deb Haaland to officially withdraw more than 225,000 acres of...
Tyre Nichols killing reignites police reform efforts in D.C. and Twin Cities
The horrific police beating that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has provoked calls for Congress to respond, and to an effort, to revive the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, but reforms are unlikely. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, drafted in response to the deaths of Black...
Minneapolis City Council votes for review of off-duty police contracts
The Minneapolis City Council on Friday voted to review how the city’s police department allows its officers to do off-duty work more than three years after an audit by the city found issues in how the department tracked the extra hours worked. The Minneapolis Police Department’s off-duty police work...
Republicans, DFLers change hats in debate over how much control cities, counties have over recreational marijuana
It’s not a partnership exactly, but Minnesota’s local governments and legislative Republicans have found themselves on the same side in opposing a key provision of the bills to legalize cannabis for recreational purposes. Local government lobbyists representing counties, cities and townships don’t like being cut out of the...
House votes to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee
WASHINGTON — The House voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, from a panel with jurisdiction on foreign affairs, approving a GOP resolution that accused the Somalia-born lawmaker of antisemitic remarks. Thursday’s resolutions said the Minnesota Democrat, who represents a Twin Cities-based district in Congress,...
