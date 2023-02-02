Says MPR’s Tim Nelson, “Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. ‘What we wanted to do was to give people a grace period and also educate them, without starting right away, issuing citations and tagging people for it’, said Ahmed Adow, director of traffic control for the city, in an interview with MPR News. W’e did three days where we issued warning citations’. Adow conceded some people may have concluded that the city had been bluffing. The warning period is now over.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO