Minneapolis, MN

MinnPost

Behind MinnPost's series on addressing health outcomes for Black Minnesotans

Call it a happy coincidence. Four Fridays in February, four stories focusing on addressing health outcomes of Black Minnesotans. And it just happens to be Black History Month. But it wasn’t the plan, it’s just how things shaped out. Race and health equity reporter Ava Kian began conceptualizing the series several months back. We considered launching the four-part series in December but decided to hold it for fear it wouldn’t get the traction it deserved with many people focused on year-end holidays. The reporting was too important for that.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minneapolis ups enforcement of winter parking restrictions with tickets; towing

Says MPR’s Tim Nelson, “Minneapolis has handed out more than 2,000 tickets in the last three days and towed more than 200 vehicles off of the even sides of non-snow emergency streets, as they pick up enforcement of a winter parking ban instituted last week. ‘What we wanted to do was to give people a grace period and also educate them, without starting right away, issuing citations and tagging people for it’, said Ahmed Adow, director of traffic control for the city, in an interview with MPR News. W’e did three days where we issued warning citations’. Adow conceded some people may have concluded that the city had been bluffing. The warning period is now over.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Twin Cities drivers have become distracted and dangerous: We need speed cameras

There is an effective technological solution to crashes creating carnage on our city streets. Yes, I’m talking about speed cameras. Especially during the ongoing COVID crisis, traffic crashes have spiraled out of control, undoing years of progress on reducing injuries on the roads. Minnesota needs legislation to allow cities to bring safety to our streets. It’s time to embrace a commonsense technological fix.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Racer who once retired wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon in just under 15 hours

For the Star Tribune, Christa Lawler reports, “After nearly three days and 300 miles spent cruising near the North Shore, Keith Aili’s team of Alaskan huskies stopped Tuesday just shy of the finish line — a swatch of orange paint sprayed into packed snow between the Grand Portage Lodge & Casino and Lake Superior. Ultimately, it was Rudolph, the dog behind Aili’s lead dogs, who coaxed the team through to make it official — 14 hours, 59 minutes, 20 seconds and the veteran musher’s second Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon title.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Recruitment, retention and role in community among focuses for new St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry

Axel Henry was unanimously approved by the St. Paul City Council in November to be the city’s next police chief after being picked from among five finalists. Born and raised in St. Paul and a 24-year veteran of the department, Henry had worked his way from night shifts as a patrol officer to overseeing the department’s narcotics, financial intelligence and human trafficking divisions.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Three found dead in pickup truck in Bloomington

The Strib’s Tim Harlow reports three were found dead in a pickup truck in Bloomington parking lot in what police say was a murder-suicide. The Today show interviewed Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, who is making history as the first Black female sheriff in the state of Minnesota. In...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
MinnPost

How not to get ripped off by ice dam removal scams

WCCO TV’s Adam Duxter has tips for how to not get ripped off by ice dam removal scams this winter as many Minnesotans experience icy build-ups on their roofs. The Star Tribune’s Rochelle Olson reports a gender discrimination lawsuit filed against the U of M by nine former Minnesota Gopher football players who were accused of sexual assault has been dismissed by a federal judge: “U.S. District Court Judge Donovan Frank dismissed the lawsuit late last week, saying the former players had failed to ‘produce sufficient evidence of sex discrimination,’” Olson writes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Another Republican refuses to ban Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

At Axios Sareen Habeshian and Andrew Solender say, “Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colorado, on Friday joined a group of House Republicans opposed to kicking Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, off the Foreign Affairs Committee, putting the high-profile effort dangerously close to failing. Why it matters: It could lead to another destabilizing loss for Republicans on the House floor just weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, took 15 ballots to capture the speaker’s gavel amid defections from his party. Driving the news: Buck, a member of the right-wing Freedom Caucus, told NBC News’ Chuck Todd he is against Republicans removing Democrats like Omar from their committees.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

McCollum reintroduces Boundary Waters bill

WASHINGTON — Saying the steps the Biden administration took to bar mining in the Superior National Forest are not permanent, Rep. Betty McCollum on Tuesday reintroduced a bill that would offer permanent protections. “Last week’s historic action by Secretary Deb Haaland to officially withdraw more than 225,000 acres of...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

House votes to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee

WASHINGTON — The House voted along party lines to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-5th District, from a panel with jurisdiction on foreign affairs, approving a GOP resolution that accused the Somalia-born lawmaker of antisemitic remarks. Thursday’s resolutions said the Minnesota Democrat, who represents a Twin Cities-based district in Congress,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

