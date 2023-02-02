Read full article on original website
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Vigil Set for Slain Councilwoman on Feb. 8
SAYREVILLE, NJ — A vigil has been arranged for Wednesday, Feb. 8th so the community can pay their respects to late Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, murdered this week in front of her townhouse. While police continue to hunt for her killer, the borough officials have scheduled a vigil on...
Donlon, Peterpaul defeat Houghtaling for Assembly nod in 11th district
In their bid to claw back two State Assembly seats they narrowly lost in 2021, Monmouth County Democrats have picked Ocean Township Deputy Mayor Margie Donlon and former Municipal Court Judge Luanne Peterpaul to run on the organization line in the 11th legislative district. They defeated former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling...
Statement from Middlesex County Republican Chairman Bengivenga
“I am incredibly shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Eunice, she was a bright and shining young woman who deeply cared about her community as a public servant in Sayreville. She had a bright future ahead of her, and this senseless act of violence took that away from her and her loved ones.
Slain Sayreville councilwoman was also a pastor. Congregants celebrated her life in Newark
Many who gathered at the Champions Royal Assembly were also still shaken up from the news of the fatal shooting of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Mother, newlywed: What we know about slain NJ councilmember Eunice Dwumfour
Eunice Dwumfour was a 30-year old Republican councilwoman from Sayreville, and a liaison to the borough's Human Relations Commission. She was found shot dead outside her home Feb. 1, authorities say. The councilmember, described by peers as a woman of great faith, was found fatally shot multiple times near her home. [ more › ]
Chief Luthcke Retiring from Ridgewood Police
RIDGEWOOD, NJ – Chief Jacqueline Luthcke has told colleagues at village hall that she is retiring from the Ridgewood Police Department after serving the Ridgewood community for over 27 years, with more than six years leading the force. In a statement to TAPinto Ridgewood, Chief Luthcke said that her...
2 days after New Jersey councilwoman was shot and killed, authorities are silent
NJ politician Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot Wednesday. Officials confirmed her death is being investigated as a homicide. But the Sayreville borough administrator says police don't believe there's any continuing threat to the community or public officials. [ more › ]
Cindy Matute-Brown, Craven & Offensive
Re the Jan. 31, 2023 WO Council meeting. Former council member Cindy Matute-Brown conducted herself in a most craven manner. During public comment Matute-Brown blatantly accused Councilwoman Susan Scarpa of “whitewashing” her approach to the locating of cannabis dispensaries within our township. Matute-Brown has even doubled-down on this ugly conduct in social media platforms.
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot.
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
$4M Bond Anticipation Note and More on Agenda for Township Committee Meeting on Feb. 7
MILLBURN, NJ – Among the items that will be discussed at Tuesday’s (Feb. 5) Township Committee meeting are designating a $4,030,000 Bond Anticipation Note, a presentation on fields in Gero Park for Millburn Sports, intent to fund spending plan shortfall for affordable housing programs, endorsing the Millburn Township Housing Element and Fair Share Plan and amending and supplementing the Canoe Brook property.
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
Bloomfield's St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church Celebrates Scout Sunday
BLOOMFIELD, NJ - Scout Sunday was celebrated at the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. An annual tradition, the Mass included scouts from Bloomfield and Nutley, representing Troops 22 and Troop 147, on Feb. 5. Troop 22, based at St. Thomas, includes scouts from Bloomfield...
Rahway BOE to Meet this Tuesday, Feb. 7
RAHWAY, NJ — There will be a Board of Education (BOE) caucus meeting this Tuesday, February 7, in the student cafeteria of the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, located at 1139 Kline Place. As a point of clarification, the BOE meetings officially open at 6 p.m. but are immediately...
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
Who was councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour? Slain NJ politician was single mom, new wife
New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour —who was gunned down near her Sayreville home Wednesday — was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as an accomplished newly married single mother who strived to help others. Dwumfour, 30, was pronounced dead Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while driving her white Nissan near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex. Her car eventually came to a stop when it crashed into two parked vehicles, including one witness’ Lexus. “It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness told The Post Thursday. “There was one bullet hole in...
Hunterdon County Prosecutor: Flemington Borough Councilman Arrested on Drug Charges
FLEMINGTON, NJ - A Flemington Borough Council member has been arrested on drug charges, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Malik D. Johnston, a/k/a Pippin J. Folk, 46, was charged Friday with second degree distribution of cocaine, second degree distribution of methamphetamine, second degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and second degree possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. According to Robeson, on several occasions between December 2022 and February 2023 in Raritan Township, Johnston allegedly sold quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover police officer. In addition, Robeson said, further investigation found that Johnston was in...
Fire in Holmdel, Holland Road
HOLMDEL, NJ: TAPinto received a report at approximately 4:40 p.m., today that there is a working fire at a dwelling on Holland Road in Holmdel. First responders are on the scene. This is breaking news and this article will be updated as details come in. Thank you for reading TAPinto...
