KNOE TV8

Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mardi Gras festivities by the Krewe de Riviere ended Saturday night with a parade that made its way through Monroe - West Monroe. The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at West Monroe High School and stopped near the RiverMarket in downtown Monroe. A Monroe resident says she takes her family each year to the parade to catch all of the fun.
MONROE, LA
KEDM

Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend

The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Krewe de Riviere’s pet parade builds connections between families and pets

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the big parade traveled through Monroe - West Monroe Saturday night, the Krewe de Riviere gave children and pets their time to shine. The Krewe de Riviere Children’s and Pet Parade was held Feb. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. for the second year in a row at the Monroe Downtown RiverMarket. Families dressed up their pets and decorated wagons for their children to ride. The event was a time for families and children to create a special connection with their pets.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients

HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that. WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored...
HODGE, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Daniel Guillot, 29 years of age, Alexandria, La. arrested on 1-6-23 for Felony Theft. Zadie Jenkins, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 1-12-23 for Theft. Jamario Lewis, 38 years of age, Lillie, La. arrested on 1-14-23...
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
myarklamiss.com

Local author and cancer survivor helps others through her book

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE,KARD) –Johnna Utzman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after her mother’s death in 2013. After being diagnosed with cancer, her father also passed away. She is helping others through their grief journey with her book “The Front Porch. Utzman says that her...
WEST MONROE, LA
newsleaderonline.com

West Carroll Homecoming Queen is Kelsey Holmes

Kelsey Holmes, daughter of Richard and Kayla Holmes, was crowned as West Carroll High School’s homecoming queen in ceremonies Friday night. She is a senior and is involved in basketball, Beta Club and HOSA Club. Each class had representatives. The representatives from the freshman class were Kaylee Keel, daughter...
WEST CARROLL PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated

STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
STERLINGTON, LA
OnlyInYourState

These Cabins On A Vineyard In Louisiana Are The Ultimate Countryside Getaway

We’re always on the hunt for unique lodging in Louisiana, and this one might just take the cake. In fact, it might even be the only place where you can sleep in a cabin on a vineyard in Louisiana. That’s right! A real, working vineyard, right here in the Pelican State. Let’s check out this ultimate countryside getaway:
WEST MONROE, LA

