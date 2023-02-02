Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Twin Cities Saturday night
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Mardi Gras festivities by the Krewe de Riviere ended Saturday night with a parade that made its way through Monroe - West Monroe. The parade kicked off at 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at West Monroe High School and stopped near the RiverMarket in downtown Monroe. A Monroe resident says she takes her family each year to the parade to catch all of the fun.
KEDM
Krewe de Riviere Parade Rolls Through Monroe and West Monroe This Weekend
The annual Krewe de Riviere Parade is rolling this Saturday, February 3, with the main parade at 5pm. The parade is for Mardi Gras starting early at 10am. The beginning event is the Pet and Children's Parade, with prizes for the best pet costume and children's float, registration is $5 online. Starting at 11am is Mardi Gras Madness in the Monroe River Market, where people can gather for fun and see local sights. Local restaurants and business support the parade to benefit the Twin Cities. Krewe de Riviere started in 2019, bringing Mardi Gras closer to home. The parade will also feature a quiet zone for anyone who those audio sensory difficulties.
KNOE TV8
Krewe de Riviere’s pet parade builds connections between families and pets
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the big parade traveled through Monroe - West Monroe Saturday night, the Krewe de Riviere gave children and pets their time to shine. The Krewe de Riviere Children’s and Pet Parade was held Feb. 4, 2023, at 10 a.m. for the second year in a row at the Monroe Downtown RiverMarket. Families dressed up their pets and decorated wagons for their children to ride. The event was a time for families and children to create a special connection with their pets.
ROAD CLOSURE: South Grand Street, Apple Street, and Pear Street to be closed from February 4th to February 17th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 4, 2023, to February 17, 2023, South Grand at Apple Street to South Grand at Pear Street in Monroe, La. will be temporarily closed due cross drain replacement. According to officials, motorists will be able to detour on Jackson Street.
KNOE TV8
Safety tips, prohibited acts and items ahead of Krewe de Riviere parade
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe is offering safety tips and guidelines ahead of the Krewe de Riviere parade on Saturday, Feb. 4. Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
ROAD CLOSURE: Overpass on 18th Street in Monroe has been reopened, officials confirm
UPDATE: As of February 3, 2023, around 11:45 AM, the overpass on 18th Street in Monroe, La. has been reopened. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 3, 2023, officials confirmed that the overpass on 18th Street in Monroe, La. was temporarily closed due to ice.
KNOE TV8
Check out the Krewe de Riviere’s floats!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is the third year for the Twin Cities Krewe de Riviere and they’re going to make it the best yet! This Saturday, Feb. 4, the parade will roll down the streets of West Monroe and Monroe. They’ve got over 50 entries in the parade...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Woman Last Seen February 2. Union Parish, Louisiana – On February 3, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that it is seeking assistance locating a missing woman from Bernice, Louisiana. According to authorities, Theresa Dawn Jones, age 56,...
KNOE TV8
WestRock in Hodge honored with Lantern Award among statewide recipients
HODGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Economic Development (LED) said they created the Lantern Awards in 1979 to recognize excellence in manufacturing and exemplary public service from businesses and employees to their local communities, and one NELA manufacturing business has done just that. WestRock in Hodge is going to be honored...
Exclusive interview with daughter of missing Louisiana woman pleading for assistance in locating her mother
Search efforts continue for a missing woman from Bernice.
KNOE TV8
NELA mourns loss of longtime KNOE Sports Director Lanny James
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former KNOE Sports Director Lanny James passed away at the age of 82. James covered NELA sports for over two decades. His booming voice and unique style provided the soundtrack for some of the area’s most memorable moments.
fgazette.com
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Daniel Guillot, 29 years of age, Alexandria, La. arrested on 1-6-23 for Felony Theft. Zadie Jenkins, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 1-12-23 for Theft. Jamario Lewis, 38 years of age, Lillie, La. arrested on 1-14-23...
Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Ouachita Parish home; suspect arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
myarklamiss.com
Local author and cancer survivor helps others through her book
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE,KARD) –Johnna Utzman was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 after her mother’s death in 2013. After being diagnosed with cancer, her father also passed away. She is helping others through their grief journey with her book “The Front Porch. Utzman says that her...
BOIL ADVISORY: D’arbonne Water System issues a boil advisory in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the D’arbonne Water System issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. The advisory is for the following locations: The advisory will take place until further notice.
newsleaderonline.com
West Carroll Homecoming Queen is Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes, daughter of Richard and Kayla Holmes, was crowned as West Carroll High School’s homecoming queen in ceremonies Friday night. She is a senior and is involved in basketball, Beta Club and HOSA Club. Each class had representatives. The representatives from the freshman class were Kaylee Keel, daughter...
KNOE TV8
Sterlington Middle School incident being investigated
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Deputies say they have determined a photo of a firearm sent to a Sterlington Middle School student with the message not to attend class is not of threat to the school. OPSO says they were contacted by a parent on Feb. 1 about the...
OnlyInYourState
These Cabins On A Vineyard In Louisiana Are The Ultimate Countryside Getaway
We’re always on the hunt for unique lodging in Louisiana, and this one might just take the cake. In fact, it might even be the only place where you can sleep in a cabin on a vineyard in Louisiana. That’s right! A real, working vineyard, right here in the Pelican State. Let’s check out this ultimate countryside getaway:
West Monroe Police Department advises residents to avoid scammers
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several cases of money scams have been investigated by the West Monroe Police Department. Recently, scammers have been telling people that they’ve won a lottery or a Publisher’s Clearing House prize. The scammers are also instructing people to go buy gift cards and put money on them. This is a […]
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
