Staff Picks for Best Beers of the Month | January 2023
Holy hell, happy new year, here we go again. We’re all signed up for another 12 months and assumingly it’ll go by quicker than the last set did. That’s alright. Whether you did Dry January or were soaking wet all month, we made it through it. That’s what matters. Keep on, keeping on. In the meantime, here’s some of our Staff’s favorite beers from the last month (or so).
Mirror Twin Brewing | The Oregon Pale
Mirror Twin Brewing, based out of Lexington, KY, has its share of fruited sours, pastry stouts and NEIPAs, but they aren’t afraid of sticking to tradition. Among their more straightforward offerings can be found Oregon Pale, a Pale Ale with Citra and Simcoe hops. Visitors of the tap room...
