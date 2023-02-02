ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Ohio State at Michigan Preview: Not quite football

Any time the Michigan Wolverines meet the Ohio State Buckeyes it matters, especially given how the past two Novembers have played out. While nothing can match the football rivalry, the two basketball squad have had some big games as well, including last season’s Tournament-clincher on the final day in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey dominates and sweeps Wisconsin

The Michigan Wolverines (18-9-1) dominated the Wisconsin Badgers (10-18) to extend their winning steak to five games and moved into a four-way tie for second in the Big Ten Conference standings. Friday night was a special game for the Wolverines because it marked the return of defenseman Steven Holtz, who...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Bold Predictions for February for Michigan State Spartans Men’s Basketball

Michigan State has been in an up and down battle since entering Big Ten play. A 14-8 overall record looks a lot weaker with only a 6-5 conference record. It seems that any dream of contending for the regular season conference championship is clearly out of reach (and most likely Purdue’s to own outright). Even so, the Spartans are a squad with the potential to shake things up in the tournaments - both the Big Ten Conference tournament and even more likely in the NCAA Tournament.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Stu Douglass talks current Michigan team, criticism towards college athletes, more (Part 2)

This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. If you’d like to hear more of his pro career overseas and keeping in touch with former teammates and coaches, click here. During his four years with the Michigan Wolverines, Stu Douglass was a key contributor who specialized in three-point shooting. He made 205 three-point shots (eighth in program history since 1986, when threes were officially first recorded in college basketball) and attempted 603 three-pointers (fifth). He also helped Michigan get to three NCAA Tournaments, playing in five games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey looks to continue winning streak against Wisconsin

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (16-9-1) are white hot right now having won four of six games versus top-10 opponents, including three in a row for the first time since October. Michigan is currently in fifth place in the conference, but only trails second place Penn State by three points.
MADISON, WI
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Endeavor Air winds down Detroit CRJ-200 Operations

Airlines around the world change their schedules constantly, and that’s nothing new. But over the last couple of months, Delta has had a considerable amount of shift in its schedule, most of which includes moving away from its smaller 50-seat CRJ-200 in favor of larger and much more reliable CRJ-700s and CRJ-900s. Endeavor Air, Delta’s wholly owned subsidiary, is slowly winding down its operations with the current smallest plane in Delta’s fleet, the almost unanimously hated CRJ-200.
DETROIT, MI
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
CLEMSON, SC
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy