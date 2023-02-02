ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

californiaexaminer.net

Police In Kansas Kill A Guy After Responding To An Overdose Report

Kansas City, Missouri — According to police in Kansas, an armed guy fled the scene of an opioid overdose on a bicycle and was shot and killed by an officer. The man was seen pedaling away from a home where they discovered a man and woman unconscious, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department. Officers aired the description of the fleeing guy while medical personnel revived the two overdose victims with the life-saving medication naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Police: Body exhumed in 46-year-old unsolved Kan. murder

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a cold case murder are asked the public on Friday for help in solving the case. On July 2, 1977, in the early morning hours, Overland Park Police responded to an anonymous call that a person had been severely injured, and needed assistance in a blue house near 87th and Lowell.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

2 abducted KC-area children found in a Florida supermarket

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant....
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Salina Post

Kansas felon accused of Christmas Eve burglary, other crimes

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts have a suspect in custody. On Thursday police took 45-year-old Walter Hugh Taylor of Atchison into custody, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is accused of a burglary of a residence in the 300 block North...
ATCHISON, KS
KMBC.com

Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

One dead following police shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say there is currently no word on whether anyone...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Woman shot to death in Westport parking lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide in a business parking lot in the Westport area of Kansas City, Missouri. Officers say they received a call about a shooting on Westport Road at the World Market just before 2:45 a.m. Friday. Police found a woman with gunshot wounds when they arrived. She died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man sentenced to 20 years in prison for $10 million meth conspiracy and fraud scheme using stolen IDs of county employees

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court in two separate and unrelated criminal cases for a nearly $10 million conspiracy to distribute almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and for a fraud scheme that utilized the stolen identities of Johnson County, Kansas, government employees to make fraudulent credit card purchases.
RAYTOWN, MO
KSNT News

Shawnee County jail tip lands former officer in federal prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – A former prisoner transport officer was sentenced on Wednesday for violating the civil rights of pretrial detainees after law enforcement was tipped off by Shawnee County corrections officers. The Department of Justice reports that Anthony Buntyn, 55, a former prisoner transport officer, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Person of interest detained in South Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A person of interest has been detained for questioning following a stabbing in South Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that it has detained a person of interest for questioning after a stabbing was reported that evening. Just after 9 p.m., officials...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
