Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Cause For Devastating Medical ConditionOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
What is Pittsburgh-Style Steak?East Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2x Super Bowl Champion Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PAEast Coast TravelerPittsburgh, PA
2023 NHL All-Star Game RostersFlurrySportsPittsburgh, PA
Related
Penguins Recall Tokarski from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Dustin Tokarski from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre on an emergency basis. He and forward Jonathan Gruden had been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton early in the Penguins’ bye week, which overlapped with the NHL’s all-star break. The Penguins are scheduled to practice Sunday...
Hextall Seems to Indicate Penguins Trade for 3rd Line, Won’t Dump Top Pick
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins need to improve their chemistry, especially on the much criticized third line. They will not make merely a shakeup trade, and a Penguins trade involving their first-round pick, at least for a salary dump, is basically off-limits. Penguins GM Ron Hextall addressed the media...
Older Crosby Appreciates All-Star Game ‘More & More’; Prefers Change to Playoffs
SUNRISE, Fla. — As the two age, NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin appear to be growing closer together. The duo came into the league in the same season, Ovechkin drafted first overall by the Washington Capitals in 2004 before a lockout wiped out what would have been his rookie campaign; Crosby was the top pick in 2005 when the Pittsburgh Penguins won the post-lockout sweepstakes.
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Absent; Guentzel Optimistic
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins gathered at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Sunday afternoon for their first practice after the NHL all-star break, and while injured goalie Tristan Jarry was in the building, he wasn’t on the ice. Not for the 45-minute team workout, anyway, although he did have...
Was Keeping Penguins’ ‘Core’ Together the Right Move?
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a clear — and emphatic — statement about the direction of the franchise last summer, when Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang were re-signed. Both were in their mid-30s and poised to become unrestricted free agents when Ron Hextall worked out new contracts with them. Letang got a six-year deal with a salary-cap hit of $6.1 million, while Malkin received the same money on a four-year agreement.
Reassessing Penguins Trade Chips; Which Have Value?
The faceplant-type loss by the Pittsburgh Penguins to the lottery-bound San Jose Sharks at the front of the bye week and NHL All-Star break underscored the inconsistency and egregious error-filled first 49 games. The NHL trade deadline is now 27 days away, and unless the team pulls it all together with a bit of rest and mental awakening, they have real need,s but the Penguins’ trade chips aren’t all in high demand.
Dan’s Daily: Ovi Wants Beer with Crosby, Vegas Has Money for Trade
Alex Ovechkin buddied up to Sidney Crosby on Thursday at the NHL All-Star Game and wants to have a beer when the two are done. Rick Tocchet called his Canucks soft. Vladimir Tarasenko knows he’s on the NHL trade block. TSN Insiders poured cold water on getting Josh Anderson out of Montreal, Larry Brooks believes Patrick Kane is not what the New York Rangers need, and Dave Molinari posited the Pittsburgh Penguins season hangs on the big three.
Brights Spots and Denial, What Penguins Thought About 1st 49 Games (+)
Believe it or not, the Pittsburgh Penguins are still in a playoff position. Despite a gaggle of losses that brought an unsettling feeling and cast their season in a harshly negative light leading to the NHL All-Star break, the Penguins are clinging to the second wild card spot ahead of the Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, and Florida Panthers.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0