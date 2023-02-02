Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Tilton School partners with Meals of Hope to feed struggling individuals in NH
TILTON — Tilton School recently partnered with Meals of Hope to pack 32,832 meals for struggling individuals. Approximately 165 volunteers worked in groups to pack fortified rice and beans casserole that will be distributed within the local community through the New Hampshire Food Bank out of Manchester. “Everyone had...
laconiadailysun.com
At The Natural Pickle, brine is on their side
LACONIA — It was about five years ago that Ryan McCourt came to the city to manage Sunflower Natural Foods. He’s now more invested in the city than ever. He's in the process of taking ownership of the food store, and opening a new business aimed at the hungry, and busy, folks who travel through the intersection where Court Street, Union Avenue, and South and Main streets connect.
laconiadailysun.com
Not ready to learn: Student discipline breaks down in Winnisquam schools
NORTHFIELD — Southwick Elementary School has hired a behavior specialist to operate a student support center as part of its efforts to address what Superintendent Shannon Bartlett called “extreme” disciplinary problems among the district’s youngest pupils. Bartlett said the school staff has been “working really hard”...
laconiadailysun.com
School Board to vote on new LHS principal Tuesday
LACONIA — The Laconia School Board will consider the nomination of Lisa Hinds to be the next principal of Laconia High School at its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 7. Hinds currently serves as the academic coordinator for teaching and learning for the city’s middle and high schools. The search...
laconiadailysun.com
The Lakes Region Board of Realtors celebrates Ronda Reimers for 40 years of service
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Board of Realtors acknowledges executive officer, Ronda Reimers and her 40 years of excellence and dedicated service. During her time here Ronda has attended to every detail, working with this 1,000+- member board which spans the entire Lakes Region and beyond. She has been the one constant throughout the years and has been affectionately referred to as “the mainstay” of the organization.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Middle School launches wrestling club
LACONIA — Inside the Laconia Middle School gym, a group of six students grouped into pairs learn the basics of wrestling. Their coach, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Chrigus Boezeman, stands on the center of the mat, still wearing a tie and button-down shirt, demonstrating, ironically, a collar tie drill.
laconiadailysun.com
Nancy Hannagan, 87
Nancy Hannagan, 87, passed away quietly at her home with family by her side on Jan. 31. The Lord is her Shepard, and she will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Nancy was born Sept. 18, 1935, in Franklin, New Hampshire. She was the daughter of Zacharia and Iola (Snow) Brock. Nancy grew up in Bridgewater and attended schools in Bristol.
laconiadailysun.com
Beverly A. Briand, 88
BOW — Beverly A. Briand, 88, of Bow, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Monday, Jan. 9. She was born on April 29, 1934, to the late Victor Randolph Randlett and Phyllis (Titus) of Concord. Beverly grew up in Concord and was educated in the Concord public school system. During the early years of her career, she was known as “The Lunch Lady” at Merrimack Valley High School before working at Beede Electric. Later she went to work for Jay Cate as an administrative assistant for the director of nursing at the New Hampshire State Hospital.
laconiadailysun.com
Former prosecutor: Gilford police shooting investigation focuses on question of defense
GILFORD — In the wake of the New Year's Day shooting that left a teenager dead, one of the many yet-unanswered questions is whether the police officer who used deadly force will face any charges. A spokesperson for the state Attorney General's Office said officer-involved shootings that result in...
