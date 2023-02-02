Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
BBC
Mary Queen of Scots: Deposed ruler's secret prison letters found and decoded
More than 50 encoded letters sent by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th Century have been found and deciphered by an international team of cryptographers. The letters, written during her English captivity, were found in a trawl of online archives at the National Library of France. They are being...
BBC
Archie Battersbee died in prank gone wrong - coroner
Archie Battersbee died accidentally following a "prank or experiment" that went wrong, a coroner concluded. Archie, 12, was found unconscious at the family home in Southend-on-Sea on 7 April. He died four months later in August, following his parents' legal battle with the NHS hospital treating him in London. The...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Bournemouth rape inquiry: CCTV image released
A CCTV image of a man has been released by detectives investigating the rape of a teenager at a Bournemouth bar. Dorset Police said the 17-year-old victim met a man on the dancefloor at Revolution in Old Christchurch Road in the early hours of Sunday. She was subsequently sexually assaulted...
BBC
Parents safe and well after foetus left outside hospital
A man has come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. The Metropolitan Police made an appeal after a box containing the 16-week-old foetus was discovered outside Barnet Hospital last week. A man contacted officers on Thursday after seeing the appeal. Police...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
City transformed for Netflix World War Two film
Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
BBC
A wave of tool theft spurs hi-tech security systems
It was his van alarm that woke him up. At 2:30 in the morning. As carpenter Derek (not his real name), who lives in the Midlands, raced downstairs and out to his front garden, he heard the thieves making their getaway into the night. Derek has had his tools stolen...
BBC
Police visited home of Epsom College head over domestic row
The head teacher of Epsom College, who was killed by her husband, was reported to police in 2016 for allegedly hitting him. Emma Pattison, 45, was found dead alongside her seven-year-old daughter Lettie and husband in the early hours of Sunday. George Pattison is believed to have shot the pair...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist Met Police officer in prison at least 30 years
Serial rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail. Carrick was told he had taken "monstrous advantage of women" as he was sentenced to 36 life terms. The 48-year-old committed violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women over two...
BBC
Denise Jarvis: Concerns over woman missing for six months
The potential sighting of a woman who has been missing for six months is being investigated by police. Denise Jarvis, 44, was last seen near Southey Park in Kingswood, Bristol, on 3 August. Avon and Somerset Police are "extremely concerned" about her, and officers are investigating claims she was seen...
BBC
Just Stop Oil activists fined for damaging Last Supper
Five environmental protesters who glued themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper have been fined for causing criminal damage. Jessica Agar, 22, Simon Bramwell, 50, Caspar Hughes, 51, Lucy Porter, 47, and Tristan Strange, 40, staged a Just Stop Oil demonstration at the Royal Academy of Arts in Piccadilly, central London.
BBC
Council's gender neutral toilets discriminated against female clerk
A town council discriminated against a female clerk because a makeshift gender neutral toilet was "favourable" to men, a tribunal has found. Karen Miller claimed she was asked to use a temporary gender neutral sign when using the men's toilets at Earl Shilton Town Council in Leicestershire. She had to...
Comments / 0