Pregnant woman and baby critical after shooting at DeKalb apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman and her baby are in critical condition after the mother was shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

DeKalb police responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at the Brannon Hill apartments Thursday morning.

Officers found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound and she was taken to the hospital.

lt is unclear if the baby has been delivered at the hospital.

Both victims are critical.

The shooting happened at the Brannon Hill apartments, which has a troubled history.

DeKalb County has focused on Brannon Hill in recent years and has torn down buildings to flight blight and crime.

But just last May, there was another shooting in the same complex with six victims, three of whom died.